Everything You Need to Know About BroadwayWorld's Favorite Podcasts!

It's time to break out your headphones because it's International Podcast Day! We're celebrating the special occasion by giving you our guide to BroadwayWorld's favorite must-listen podcasts. From Broadway veterans to Broadway debuts, and on-stage stars to off-stage creatives, there's a podcast for every person, giving listeners tons of different perspectives of the theatre community. Check out the full guide below to see what to know about BroadwayWorld's current favorite podcasts, including our first self-produced podcast, Broken Records.

Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About, is BroadwayWorld's first self-produced podcast. On each weekly episode, Ben Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

Previous guests on the podcast include Mary Testa and Cole Escola.

Check out the podcast's latest episode about Judy Garland's Grammy-winning album "Judy at Carnegie Hall":

Behind the Curtain is dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Previous guests on the podcast include Casey Nicholaw, Terrence McNally, Linda Lavin, and Lonny Price.

Check out the podcast's latest episode with special guest Inga Swenson:

Broadway's Backbone is a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Previous guests on the podcast include Stephen Schwartz, Charlotte d'Amboise, Cameron Adams, and Andy Blankenbuehler.

Check out the podcast's latest episode with special guest Bobby Steggert:

Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jeremy Jordan, Chris McCarrell, Joe Iconis, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and Ben Fankhauser.

Check out the podcast's latest episode with special guest JoAnn M Hunter:

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring.

Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Previous guests on the podcast include Ben Stiller, Stephanie J. Block, Shoshana Bean, and Gideon Glick.

Check out the podcast's latest episode with special guest Joe Morton:

On Maxamoo's New York City Theater Podcast, we cut through that chaos and just tell you: what's good, what's bad, and what we recommend. We base our recommendations on the quality and characteristics of the production, not theater size. So the terms Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway (which are all technical terms describing the location and number of seats in a theater) are not important to us.

We strive to include diverse, interesting, and innovative productions, shows you're probably missing if you rely on mainstream publications like the New York Times, The New Yorker, and Time Out New York, which cover only a tiny fraction of the arts, culture, and theater world.

Check out the podcast's latest episode, previewing fall theatre in New York:

On the West of Broadway podcast, Theater veteran Will Armstrong and theater enthusiast Lara Scott discuss the vibrant musical theater scene on the West Coast, covering movie musicals, region productions, national tours, and more with the cast, crew, producers, and supporters who make it all happen. If you want a lighthearted celebration of musical theater, you can find it all West of Broadway!

Previous guests on the podcast include George Salazar, Ken Page, and Noah Weisberg.

Check out the podcast's latest episode with special guest Emily Bautista:





