Event Calendar Revealed for 74th Annual Tony Awards!
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards have announced the calendar for the 2019-2020 season. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
Thursday, April 23rd
Official cut-off for 2019-2020 Tony Eligibility
Tuesday, April 28th
The 2020 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT.
Thursday, April 30th
The annual MEET THE NOMINEES PRESS RECEPTION.
Tuesday, May 19th
The invitation-only TONY NOMINEES' LUNCHEON is a chance for the nominees to celebrate each other's achievements and receive their nomination certificates.
Monday, June 1st
THE TONY HONORS RECEPTION will be a presentation of the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. The evening will also toast the 2020 Creative Arts Nominees and Special Award recipients.
Sunday, June 7th
74th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will take place at Radio City Music Hall. The three-hour ceremony will be broadcast live (ET/PT time delay) on the CBS Television Network from 8:00 - 11:00 PM and will be available to stream live and on-demand across platforms with CBS All Access.
The Antionette Perry "Tony" Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry. Founded in 1947, the Tony Award celebrates excellence in Broadway theatre by spotlighting distinguished achievement on stage and behind the scenes. The Tony Awards Season highlights Broadway shows and artists each spring, culminating with an international television and online celebration of the power of live theatre. The annual star-studded CBS Tony Awards ceremony introduces a global audience to live musical performances from Broadway.
