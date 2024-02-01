Eryc Taylor Dance to Present the 2024 New Choreographer Grant Concert

Join in on March 22, 2024, at 5:30 PM for an evening of dance and a Q&A session.

Feb. 01, 2024

Eryc Taylor Dance will present their 10th Anniversary New Choreographer Grant Concert on March 22, 2024, at 5:30 PM at The Martha Graham Studio Theater, NYC (55 Bethune Street, New York, NY 10014, 11th Floor, Studio 1). Doors open 30 minutes before showtime for general admission.

The 2024 ETD New Choreographer Grant Concert will present live dance performances from five emerging choreographers, followed by a Q&A with the audience and choreographers moderated by Artistic Director Eryc Taylor.

Eryc Taylor Dance provides grants to aspiring choreographers to enable them to produce an original 15-20 minute piece. Eryc Taylor Dance reviews applications and selects grant recipients based on merit, dance experience, passion for choreography, and
production innovation.

The ETD New Choreographer Grant is made possible by the Marta Heflin Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and space is limited to 100 seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
$20 Student/Artist Ticket
$30 General Admission Ticket
Click Here

Eryc Taylor Dance

Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD), established in 2006, is a New York-based nonprofit dance company that tours globally. The Company has performed at Lincoln Center Out-of-Doors, Joyce Soho, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (NYC), New York Live Arts, Teatro Armando Manzanero, and Teatro José Peón Contreras (Merida, Mexico), Martha Graham Studio Theater, Bryant Park Theater, Guild Hall (East Hampton, NY), Busan Cultural Center (Busan, South Korea), and Provincetown Amphitheater (Cape Cod, MA). 

For more information, visit https://etd.nyc/.

Eryc Taylor

(Artistic Director) is the Artistic Director of the internationally recognized nonprofit dance company Eryc Taylor Dance and its social impact division, ETD Outreach. He is a performer, speaker, writer, choreographer, director, producer, inventor, board member, and curator. Taylor holds an MFA in Dance from NYU Tisch. Taylor curates 20+ therapeutic
movement workshops throughout NYC weekly for ETD Outreach. He has received grants, awards, and City and State funding from NYSCA, The Office of Kathy Hochul, LMCC, SVOG, and the Dance/NYC Coronavirus Relief Fund. Taylor has directed tours in Merida, Mexico, at BIDF in Busan, South Korea. Taylor's 2019 project EARTH involved past recipients of ETD's New Choreographer's Grant and was featured on PBS ALL ARTS in a series titled "Climate Artists." Taylor is the Founder and Inventor of BurnBarre, LLC, the world's first truly portable ballet barre.

ETD New Choreographers Grant Recipients:

Chloe Crenshaw (Choreographer) is a dancer and choreographer from Los Angeles. She has danced with GALLIM Dance Company under Andrea Miller, first joining for their 2023 Joyce season, and she is a former Emerging Artist with Ballet BC under Medhi Walerski. Read More.

Sunhi Keller (Choreographer) was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai'i. After graduating from New York University with a BFA in Dance and a BA in Art History, she moved to London, UK, to earn her MA in Dance Practice from London Contemporary Dance School. Read More.

Kayla Laufer (Choreographer), a recent graduate of Johns Hopkins Peabody Conservatory with a BFA in dance, is a contemporary/modern dancer whose artistry defies conventional boundaries. Read More.

Olivia Passarelli (Choreographer) graduated from Montclair State University with her BFA in Dance, where she performed works by Martha Graham, Bill T. Jones, Joshua Manculich, Earl Mosley, Christian Von Howard, and Stacey Tookey. Read More.

Rosa Allegra Wolff (Choreographer) is a dynamic performer, dancer, choreographer, and photographer. Rosa's creations weave in self-produced music and personal writing, with collaboration from multimedia artists. Read More.




Recommended For You