Erin Maguire To Headline Don't Tell Mama Comedy In REDHEAD!

Don't Tell Mama Comedy's headliner series continues June 28th with Erin Maguire in Redhead! Running!

Recently seen on Gotham Comedy Live for Oculus NextVR, and ESPN and Game Show Network. Her sharp, topical sketches poke fun at both female stereotypes and current events, like in her latest YouTube video, where she whips up an "Im-peach-mint" cocktail. Erin's festival appearances include the Lucille Ball, Woodstock and Laugh Your Asheville off comedy festivals.

Performers to be featured on Redhead! Running! include host Charles McBee, who's been seen on Laughs on FOX and "Ha!... The Musical" off-broadway. The lineup will feature Bryan Yang, two-time Standup NBC finalist and one of Buzfeed's Top 14 Comics to Watch. Rounding out the lineup will be Dave Hill, a seasoned comedian with appearances on Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Comedy Central's @Midnight, Inside Amy Schumer and more.

Doors open at 9 PM, $20 cash cover at the door with a 2 beverage minimum. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at donttellmamanyc.com or by calling 212-757-0788 after 4 PM.

Since 1982, Don't Tell Mama has presented artists of all kinds who have gone on to the world stage and won multiple Emmys, Tony's, Grammys, Oscars, and even a Pulitzer Prize! Jim Gaffigan, Aziz Ansari, Joy Behar, Leah Delaria, Seth Rudetsky and Alec Mapa are all celebrated comics who have appeared regularly at Don't Tell Mama through the years.

June 28th Lineup 9:30PM

MC: Charles McBee (Laughs on FOX)

Bryan Yang (Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Standup NBC)

Dave Hill (Comedy Central, HBO)

Erin Maguire (Game Show Network, ESPN)

July 12th Lineup 9:30PM

MC: Eileen Hanley (Women in Comedy Festival)

Andi Lee Carter (The People's Improv Theater)

Freddy G (New York Comedy Festival)

July 19th Lineup 9:30PM

Dylan Adler (New York Musical Theater Festival)

Adam Mueller (Burbank Comedy Festival Best of the Fest)

Nancy Parker (Women of a Certain Age, The Arsenio Hall Show)

Gianmarco Soresi (TBS, Sirius XM)





