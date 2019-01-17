Erika Henningsen Will Give Talk on the Role of Math in MEAN GIRLS With Students At MoMath

Mean Girls actress Erika Henningsen and more than one hundred middle school students explore the mathematics in Tina Fey's Tony-nominated musical at the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) on Wednesday, January 30 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Broadway performers and students to wear pink in honor of the iconic Mean Girls quote "On Wednesdays we wear pink" and participate in a brain teaser competition.

During this event, Henningsen (who plays Cady Heron), joined by Broadway co-stars Jennifer Simard and Cheech Manohar, will engage in a discussion led by MoMath's Executive Director Cindy Lawrence, about the fascinating role of math in Mean Girls. The group will explore themes, including students' at times adversarial relationship with math and the importance of students showcasing their intelligence without fear of being judged.

The Mean Girls cast will also host a mathematical brain teaser competition for the students with special prizes provided by MoMath and Mean Girls on Broadway. The event will conclude with a Q&A session and photo opportunity.

WHO: Cindy Lawrence, MoMath Executive Director and CEO

Erika Henningsen, Cady Heron

Jennifer Simard, Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George

Cheech Manohar, Kevin Gnapoor

More than 100 middle school students

The National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath) strives to enhance public understanding and perception of mathematics in daily life. Currently celebrating its sixth anniversary, MoMath has reached about 2 million New Yorkers and visitors from around the world.

The only math museum in North America, MoMath fills a critical demand around the country and worldwide for hands-on math programming, offering a space where the math-challenged, as well as math enthusiasts of all backgrounds and levels of understanding can enjoy the infinite and beautiful world of mathematics through more than 37 unique, state-of-the-art, interactive exhibits.

In addition to MoMath's home in New York City, Museum exhibitions and content are currently featured in Singapore, Brazil, Germany, Russia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

MoMath received the 2016 Communications Award for Public Outreach from the Joint Policy Board for Mathematics. The Museum was awarded the bronze 2013 MUSE Award for Education and Outreach by the American Alliance of Museums. MoMath has been recognized as the Most Fascinating Museum in New York State by the TripAdvisor vacation site, and hailed as "Best Museum for Kids" by New York Magazine.

MoMath, located at 11 East 26th Street on the north side of popular Madison Square Park in Manhattan, is open seven days a week, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. For more information, visit momath.org.

