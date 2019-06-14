Erich Bergen Reveals Plans for Haltston Musical

According to NewNowNext, Erich Bergen, who recently returned to the Broadway company of Waitress, revealed plans for his next project when asked on the Tony Awards red carpet.

Bergen will lead a new musical about fashion designer Halston, based on the 2014 book, Halston: Inventing American Fashion, written by the late icon's niece, Lesley Frowick. "It cries out for George Michael music," he told NewNowNext, "but he's not around anymore." In fact, the show will feature original music.

Bergen made his Broadway debut in Waitress last June. He currently plays Blake Moran on the CBS drama "Madam Secretary," beginning its 6th season this fall. He is also known for starring as Bob Gaudio in the film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the National Tour and Las Vegas productions of the show.

'Halston: Inventing American Fashion' is the first monograph to chronicle the designer's life and his glamorous, minimalist aesthetic that personified American fashion in the electric 1970s. After rising in the fashion world from his beginnings as a milliner for Bergdorf Goodman, Roy Halston Frowick (1932-1990) launched his eponymous womenswear label in 1968, buoyed by his connections with socialites and celebrities. As the creator of Jackie Kennedy's signature pillbox hat and as Liza Minnelli's fashion guru throughout the 1970s and '80s, Halston was synonymous both with American style's modern, glamorous look and an A-list clientele. The Halston look continues to be revered today as a marker of American fashion at its peak. This book chronicles the ultrachic Halston's journey from his homespun roots to the acme of urban fame, illustrated through the lens of the author's personal archives and early sketches, as well as unseen Joe Eula and Stephen Sprouse drawings. His story unfolds through the author's interviews with Jane Holzer, Marisa Berenson, Joel Schumacher, and Jeffrey Bilhuber, among others, all of whose personal narratives are essential to Halston's enduring legacy. Spotlighting his most important design achievements and his collaborations with luminaries such as Martha Graham, Elsa Peretti, and Hiro, this book presents to readers the untold story of Halston and solidifies hisplace as a key designer in American fashion.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





