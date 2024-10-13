Eric Person to Play 'RHYTHM EDGE' CD Release Show Featuring Ingrid Jensen at Small's Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eric Person will play a CD release show for his new album 'Rhythm Edge' on Thursday, October 17th 7:30 & 9 pm featuring Ingrid Jensen at Small's Jazz Club (183 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014) www.smallslive.com.

Musicians featured on the album include Eric Person - soprano, alto, and tenor saxophones, flute, Ingrid Jensen - trumpet, Robin Eubanks - trombone, Daniel Sadownick - congas, percussion, Cary DeNigris - electric guitar, Jarod Kashkin - piano, electric piano, Adam Armstrong - acoustic bass, Peter O'Brien - drums



Rhythm Edge introduces Eric Person as a multi-talented saxophonist, composer, arranger, and bandleader. This album showcases some of Eric's most dynamic and passionate saxophone performances. Joining him on Rhythm Edge are renowned jazz musicians such as Ingrid Jensen on trumpet, Robin Eubanks on trombone, and Daniel Sadownick on percussion. The rhythm section effortlessly switches gears and adds a touch of magic to each tune.



On Rhythm Edge, Person presents captivating and daring approaches to composition that blend instruments in smart and subtle ways. His serpentine linear style as a soloist seamlessly integrates into his writing, creating a mesmerizing experience. The album is an auditory tapestry of sounds, featuring enchanting chordal interludes, captivating ostinatos, and lively Afro poly-rhythms. Each track offers a kaleidoscope of musical events, intertwining thematic ideas and solos that captivate the listener. Rhythm Edge impresses with exceptional musicianship while keeping the audience guessing.



The album kicks off with the fiery and intense opener, “Tyner Town,” which teeters on the edge of explosive energy. It captures the essence of a storm gathering and manifesting into a whirlwind, representing a kind of jazz that is often underrepresented in today's music scene. “The Multitudes” begins with a captivating unaccompanied piano intro, occasionally striking a serious tone and dedicated to the survivors of Hurricane Katrina.

“Majestic Taurean Majesty” serves as a bass feature for the talented Adam Armstrong, bringing out the bluesy side of both Adam and Eric. “I'll Be Just Fine” delivers a soulful groove that is both intellectually stimulating and emotionally satisfying. The album also includes a beautiful ballad titled “Beauty,” featuring a memorable performance by Eric as the leader, accompanied with an unforgettable melody.

“Reach” and the title track “Rhythm Edge” dive deep into the groove and beyond. Eric infuses each solo with an emotive quality that perfectly matches the spirit of each tune's melody, showcasing his soulful artistry as a saxophonist. After a brief interlude, the listener enters part two of the CD. The tracks “All Out in the Open,” “It's Time Again,” “Supersonic,” “Pendulum Swing,” and the closing track “Pretty Strange Love” provide a glimpse into Eric's exploration of his own limits, pushing boundaries and expanding his musical horizons.

Originally released in August 2007, Rhythm Edge offers a fascinating cross-section of Eric's compositions. It showcases a young master breaking new ground, a journey that would be further explored in his subsequent CD releases.

Upcoming Live Appearances

Every Friday at Albert's Bar, NYC, 3-6 pm,140 East 41st street, New York City

Eric Person Trio

Albert's Bar

140 E 41st St,

New York, NY 10017

(No cover)

albertsbar.com



CD Release Show

Saturday, November 2, 6-8 pm

Beanrunner Cafe

201 S. Division St.

Peekskill, NY 10566

www.beanrunnercafe.com



Friday, November 8th 7:30 & 9pm

The Django

The Roxy Hotel

Cellar Level

2 6th Ave

New York, NY 10013

www.thedjangonyc.com



Sunday, November 17th 7:30 pm

Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club

135 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

www.jimmysoncongress.com



December 18, The Django, 7:30 & 9 pm

The Roxy Hotel

Cellar Level

2 6th Ave

New York, NY 10013

www.thedjangonyc.com

TRACK LISTING

1. Tyner Town (7:17)

2. The Multitudes (7:28)

3. Majestic Taurean Majesty (4:34)

4. I'll Be Just Fine (5:40)

5. Beauty (5:44)

6. Reach (6:29)

7. Rhythm Edge (3:03)

8. A word from our Sponsor (0:04)

9. All Out In The Open (0:55)

10. It's Time Again (7:15)

11. Supersonic (4:59)

12. Pendulum Swing (5:27)

13. Sunset (5:23)

14. Pretty Strange Love (5:23)