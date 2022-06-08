Enter to Win Two Tickets to BETWEEN THE LINES

Enter to win the perfect night out for a mother/daughter duo including two tickets to Between te Lines, a meal for two at Blank Slate, and a $100 gift card to Starbright Floral Design! To Enter: follow @btlmusical, @starbrightnyc, and @blankslatenyc and tag a mom in your life (or whoever you want to bring!).

Between the Lines will star Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver/Edgar, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They will be joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon.

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.