Enter for a Chance to Meet Josh Groban and Win Tickets to His FIND YOUR LIGHT Benefit Concert

The concert will take place on October 29, 2024 at the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

By: Oct. 03, 2024
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, stars of music and theatre will take the stage alongside Josh Groban for The Find Your Light Foundation's annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education. The evening will feature performances and appearances by Groban, Fleming, and Murthy as well as Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess, Misty Copeland, Matthew Whitaker, Angel Blue, Lorna Courtney, India Carney, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Tennenbaum, Chasten Buttigieg among others.

Enter for a Chance to Meet Josh Groban and Win Tickets to FIND YOUR LIGHT

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the event has has launched a raffle for a grand prize of: two tickets to the exclusive Benefit Concert, meet Josh and take a photo with him, airfare for a trip to NYC and two nights at the Civilian Hotel in Times Square. And the “flash prize" is a personalized video from Josh plus a signed show poster.  

"The Find Your Light Benefit is my favorite event of the year, and we’re always looking for ways to make it more special. So instead of a Gala, we’re turning this year’s event into a Benefit Concert for the first time ever to support arts education, a cause which is near and dear to my heart," Josh tells BroadwayWorld. "There will be amazing performances by many of my super talented friends and I’m excited to provide rare access to this special night at Jazz at Lincoln Center through this exciting sweepstakes”.

You can donate $10 or more to enter to win at Prizeo.com/Groban
 

The Find Your Light Foundation, founded by Josh Groban, is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience the profound benefits of a high quality arts education. That mission is best achieved through direct support of exceptional arts programs combined with education, advocacy and outreach efforts.. The Find your Light Foundation seeks to inform and inspire others in recognizing arts education as a critical component of a young person's development. Learn more at: prizeo.com




