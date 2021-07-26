Tony Award-nominated Costume and Fashion Designer Emilio Sosa has been elected the Chair of the American Theatre Wing. Having joined the board of the American Theatre Wing in 2015, Mr. Sosa will succeed current co-chairs David Henry Hwang and Ted Chapin. Both Mr. Hwang and Mr. Chapin will maintain active roles for the Wing as they take on responsibilities as its Immediate Past Chairs.



Mr. Sosa, in his role as Chair of the Wing's Board of Directors, will be joined by newly named Vice-Chairs Dale Cendali, Patricia Crown, James Higgins, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Perlman, and Nadine Wong. Trustees Pam Zilly and Natasha Katz will also join Board leadership as treasurer and secretary, respectively.

"I could not be more honored to step into this role at this crucial time, or more humbled to be succeeding two such accomplished leaders," said Mr. Sosa. "I look forward to continue building the Wing's ongoing, long-term equity work, expanding and deepening our education work, building bridges between all parts of the theatre ecology, and cultivating conversation and action across every region of the country to ensure all voices and occupations in our industry are heard."

American Theatre Wing President & CEO Heather Hitchens said, "We all owe a giant debt of gratitude to our two exemplary co-chairs, David Henry Hwang and Ted Chapin, who have helped navigate the organization during our industry's most trying time. They have been central to our efforts to help sustain the theatre community at both the local and national levels, and I know we will continue to rely on their commitment and expertise in their new roles. Now, as we enter the post-pandemic era, our extensive agenda and growing portfolio has created a need for our most robust leadership team ever, including an unprecedented six vice chairs. I can't think of anyone better suited to lead that team than Emilio as we continue to elevate and advance the Wing's work and its programs to ensure that this artform and our industry come back better than ever before."

Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York City, Emilio is one of Broadway's most unique talents. He began his theatre career at Grace Costumes, starting as a shopper, and eventually becoming its Creative Director. He credits this time as the foundation for his career. Emilio went on to tour the world with Celine Dion, The Alvin Ailey Dance Company, and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Emilio made a name for himself styling music videos for Hip Hop pioneers, Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, and Kid & Play to name a few. He has also designed for music icons Diana Ross, Mariah Carey and Gloria Estefan. Catching the eye of director Spike Lee, Emilio became his in-house stylist, working on national and international ad campaigns, before setting his sight on Broadway, where he was mentored by director George C. Wolfe, for whom he designed his first Broadway show, TOPDOG / UNDERDOG. His other Broadway credits include, ON YOUR FEET! The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Story, MOTOWN: The Musical, PORGY AND BESS (TONY Award nom) and LADY DAY at EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL. He shares the unique distinction of being the first designer of color to design The Radio City Music Hall Spring Spectacular and a new permanent number for the legendary Christmas Show, both starring The Rockettes.

He has received both Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations and has been the recipient a Lucille Lortell Award, NAACP Theatre Awards, and LA Ovation Award. Emilio's talent was also evident on season seven of Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars, where he showed his final collection on all models of color, a first for the popular franchise. A proud Trustee of the American Theatre Wing, Emilio shares his vast theatre knowledge with communities rarely represented, by sponsoring theatre trips, workshops and talk backs. "I believe theatre has the ability to build the bridges needed for all of us to better understand ourselves and the world we live in."

To read all Board of Trustee and Advisory Committee member bios, including those of the Wing's new officer slate, please visit their website.