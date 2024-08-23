Elsie Fest Adds Dara Reneé & Taylor Trensch And Nkeki Obi-Melekwe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This just in! The line-up for the Darren Criss founded Elsie Fest continues to expand with DARA RENEÉ (Descendants: The Rise of Red) and from Brooklyn Academy of Music’s (BAM) upcoming production of Safety Not Guaranteed, Taylor Trensch (Camelot, Hello, Dolly!) and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), joining the star-studded lineup for the 7th Annual Elsie Fest taking place on September 8 in NY at The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Continuing it's history of showcasing musicals from the stage and screen, they join previously announced artists including Golden Globe and NBR winner Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, upcoming Romeo and Juliet), global touring artist LIZZY MCALPINE (Older, Five Seconds Flat), Jordan Fisher (Hadestown, Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Darren Criss (upcoming Maybe Happy Ending, Glee, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Award-winner John Gallagher JR. (upcoming Swept Away, Spring Awakening), Tony and Oscar nominated composer and musician Will Butler (Stereophonic, Her, Arcade Fire), Joy Woods (The Notebook, Little Shop of Horrors, Six The Musical), RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars winner ALASKA THUNDERF*CK (DRAG: The Musical), as well as performances and appearances from Broadway shows DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, SWEPT AWAY, and the hit Prime Video animated musical series HAZBIN HOTEL from A24 and FOX's Bento Box Entertainment.

Marie's Crisis–a festival favorite and famed West Village piano bar–will return to lead festival wide showtune singalongs.

Tickets start at $49.99 for General Admission and $149.99 for VIP. Tickets to Elsie Fest can be purchased online at ElsieFest.com and AXS. Doors open at 5pm. Beer, wine and food will be available throughout the festival grounds.