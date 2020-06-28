Elly Stone, Best Known For JACQUES BREL IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS, Has Died at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that singer and actress Elly Stone has died at age 93.
The New York Times reports that she died from complications from endometrial cancer.
In 1968, Stone achieved recognition as one of the stars of the Off-Broadway revue Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, which was co-written by her husband, Eric Blau. Stone performed in the show Off-Broadway for two years, and later starred in the 1972 Broadway production, as well as the 1975 motion picture version.
In 2006, she provided an Off-Broadway revival of the revue, which included previously unseen English-language translations by Eric Blau of Brel's music
Stone's other stage credits include O, Marry Me! Off-Broadway in 1961, the Broadway production of I Can Get It For You Wholesale in 1962, and The Cockeyed Tiger Off-Broadway in 1977.
In addition, she had success as a cabaret and concert headliner, including a 1980 concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City celebrating her 25th anniversary in the entertainment industry,
Stone released a self-titled album, Elly Stone on Columbia Records. She also recorded a variety of "Jewish Folk Songs" on the Tikva label in which she sang and played guitar. In the late 1970s, she released an album on Eebee Records, titled The Spirit of 76.
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
