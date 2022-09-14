Elizabeth Stanley to Lead Industry Reading of WHO KILLED MARILYN? This Week

Broadway Baby Productions will present private industry readings of -Who Killed Marilyn" a new play by Sharleen Cooper Cohen. Directed by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Evening Rapture_), the readings will be held on Friday, September 16th at 11:00am and 2:30pm. For more information and venue location, please email sccinc1@aol.com.

In Who Killed Marilyn? one of the greatest and most beloved celebrity icons of all time, whose image continues to resonate as does the mystery of her death, Marilyn Monroe reveals the person she was, not the pitiful waif the world characterized her to be. And her journey reveals how she died.

Leading the cast is Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, Cry Baby) as Marilyn Monroe with Marcia DeBonis, Chris Ghaffari, Charlie Hofmeier, Edward James Hyland, Lou Rios-Gonzalez, Matthew James Thomas and John Zdrojeski. Casting by Jim Carnahan Casting with General Management by Starry Night Productions.

Sharleen Cooper Cohen (Author) began her career as a highly successful interior designer, works published in national magazines. She wrote seven internationally published novels: Three were optioned for film and television. She has recently rewritten all seven and they will be published on audio books. In her next career, she became a producer and writer of musicals and plays. Her theatre credits include Sheba, (book/lyrics/producer), Stormy Weather, the Lena Horne musical (writer/producer/musicologist) produced in Philadelphia, the Pasadena Playhouse, and scheduled in Atlanta. She co-wrote and produced with Gordon Frost Productions the world premiere of An Officer and a Gentleman, The Musical, at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney, Australia. It was produced in the UK for a 22-city tour, and toured the U.S. Other theatre credits are Producer Broadway: Indecent (Tony nomination), An American in Paris (Tony nomination), The Velocity of Autumn, Street Corner Symphony. Producer: London's West End: Jerry Herman's The Best of Times. Producer credits: Cookin' at the Cookery. Projects in development: Blackout, a musical (book and lyrics). A play, Who Killed Marilyn? in development. Original screenplay, Paying Natasha, in development. The God Frequency, TV series based on Drawing in the Dust by Zoe Klein. Cooper Cohen serves on the board of Amas Musical Theatre. Living Heritage Foundation and is Vice President of The American Friends of The National Trust of Italy (FAI).

Dick Scanlan (Director) is a New York based writer and director. He has written the musicals An Officer and A Gentleman, (book and direction, North American Tour); The Unsinkable Molly Brown (book and new lyrics, Transport Group, 2020 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival, Drama Desk nomination for Best Book and Best Revival), Renascence (book, also co-directed with Jack Cummings III, Transport Group, Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical), Everyday Rapture (book with Sherie Rene Scott, Tony nomination), the musical revue Extraordinary for A.R.T./Cambridge, and Thoroughly Modern Millie (book and lyrics, Tony Award Best Musical). He served as Script Consultant to the legendary Berry Gordy in connection with Motown The Musical. His play, Whorl Inside a Loop, written with Sherie Rene Scott, co-directed with Michael Mayer, and produced by Second Stage, was named one of the ten best plays of the year by New York Magazine. In 2015, he directed Jake Gyllenhaal and Ellen Greene in Little Shop of Horrors at Encores! Off-Center. Current projects include Fallingwater, an opera commissioned by The Metropolitan Opera, with music by Josh Schmidt. In connection with Fallingwater, Mr. Scanlan was a Yaddo fellow. His novel, Does Freddy Dance, was published in 1995 to glowing reviews and was reissued in paperback in 1997, both by Alyson Publications. His short fiction has been seen in numerous literary journals and commercial magazines and is included in the inaugural edition of Best American Gay Fiction (Little, Brown). He has published numerous articles and essays in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, The Village Voice, Playboy and many other publications, and served as editor-in-chief of POZ, a national magazine for people living with HIV/AIDS. Also a performer, Mr. Scanlan originated the role of Miss Great Plains in the hit Off-Broadway musical, Pageant. In 2011, Mr. Scanlan co-founded artsINSIDEOUT, a team of working artists, American and South African, that partners with Nkosi's Haven in Johannesburg, South Africa, using the arts as a tool to empower the mothers and children who live there with creativity, knowledge and a strong sense of self-esteem.