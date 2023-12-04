Edinburgh Fringe Hit BEFORE THE DRUGS KICK IN to Open at UNDER St. Marks

Movement Director Mandy Gordon joins the critically acclaimed solo show starring Maria DeCotis opening this Friday, December 8th at UNDER St. Marks

Mike Lemme's Before the Drugs Kick In, which made its world premiere at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, will premiere in New York City for 8 performances starting this Friday, December 8th at 7pm with performances running through December 22nd in the East Village. The team plans to use these performances to build up enough momentum to secure an extended-run in the city.

The Fringe run received a number of five and four star reviews for Maria DeCotis' international debut as well as nominations for the BBC Writersroom Popcorn Award for Best New Writing and the Mental Health Foundation Fringe Award. To continue helping the play meet its full potential, Lemme and DeCotis are thrilled to bring on Mandy Gordon (Royal Central School Of Speech & Drama, Vault Festival, theSpaceUK) as the show's Movement Director after meeting one another in Edinburgh.

A 62-year-old woman in an insane asylum closes her eyes and becomes a 28-year-old stand-up comedian with everyone in the audience being part of her imagination. This is Before The Drugs Kick In. The show is dedicated to anyone, especially young mothers of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, who society wrote off as crazy instead of giving them an opportunity to live.

New York City comedian and actress Maria DeCotis* stars as comedian Lynn T. Walsh. Lemme writes, directs and spends his life savings on the production.

Tickets for all performances are available Click Here on a $20 sliding scale for anyone experiencing financial hardship.

*Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Showtimes:

Friday, 12/8 - 7pm

Saturday, 12/9 - 7pm

Sunday, 12/10 - 4pm

Friday, 12/15 - 7pm

Saturday, 12/16 - 7pm

Sunday, 12/17 - 4pm

Thursday, 12/21 - 7pm

Friday, 12/22 - 7pm

Doors open 15 minutes before curtain

Runtime: 60 minutes

UNDER St. Marks Theater

94 St. Marks Place between 1st Avenue & Avenue A

Note: the theater is not ADA accessible