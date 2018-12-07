Eden Espinosa and Erin Dilly Join SOUTH PACIFIC 70th Anniversary Concert

Broadway Dreams and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced today that two-time Grammy Award-winner Isabel Leonard, Broadway vet Eden Espinosa, and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly will join the cast of the previously announced 70th Anniversary gala concert celebration of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning musical triumph, South Pacific. The evening will take place on Monday, December 10, 2018 at The St. Regis New York (2 E 55th Street) and will serve as a fundraiser for Broadway Dreams, a not-for-profit performing arts training organization with global reach. Tickets for the event start at $1,000 and can be purchased at broadwaydreams.org/event-tickets.

Isabel Leonard recently starred in The Philadelphia Orchestra's Bernstein Centennial staging of West Side Story; Eden Espinosa will soon headline the national tour of Falsettos; and Erin Dilly took center stage in the National Tour of South Pacific immediately following September 11th.

As previously announced, the evening will also include remarks from Pulitzer Prize-winning immigrant rights activist Jose Antonio Vargas, author of Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen, reinterpretations of the classic score from GLAAD Media Award winner Alex Newell (Once On This Island, "Glee"); Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Miss You Like Hell, Rent); recording artist Morgan James (The White Album, Morgan James Live: The Songs of Nina Simone); opera sensation Karim Sulayman (Songs of Orpheus, "I Trust You"); Jose Llana (The King and I, Here Lies Love); and Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), who starred to critical acclaim in the national tour Lincoln Center Theater production of South Pacific. As part of a promotional partnership between Broadway Dreams and Broadway's new musical comedy The Prom, the evening will also feature a performance by Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), who made history opposite costar Caitlin Kinnunen at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Award-winning composer Steven Jamail (BeBe Winans' Born for This) serves as musical director.

The event host committee includes Broadway Dreams Chairman Adam C. Sansiveri (Bernstein Private Wealth Management); Ryan Stana (RWS Entertainment Group); Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific); and Ted Chapin (The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization).

The evening is made possible in part by generous support from Abbot Downing, a Wells Fargo business; RWS Entertainment Group; The Rodgers Family Foundation; and The Prom: Broadway's New Musical Comedy.

