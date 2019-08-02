Eclectic Rock Showcase Comes to Helsinki Hudson

An Eclectic Rock Showcase featuring musical talent from the greater region comes to Club Helsinki Hudson on Thursday, August 29, at 8pm. The lineup includes Concetta Abbate, Wes Buckley and the Vaguely Pagan, Camp Saint Helene, and The Wild Weeeds.

Concetta Abbate is a New York City-based violinist and composer. She released Falling in Time, her first solo album, in February 2015 on Waterbug Records. The album was written for mixed ensemble and included original art songs inspired by natural science, folk tales, poetry, and everyday objects and sounds. Her upcoming album, Mirror Touch, is written for solo five-string violin and voice. She is joined by Benjamin Engel, an amazing percussionist and mandolin player from North Carolina.

Dylan Nowik and vocalist Liza Ibarra began Camp Saint Helene shortly after moving out of Brooklyn to the Catskill Mountains. Their studio, where they did most of their writing, is located on the site of a former Christian summer camp-turned-arts-colony, which has informed much of their artistic process. Nowik and Ibarra teamed up with Alex P. Wernquest (drums) and Wesley Harper (bass and keys), to record their first album at Basement Floods Records in Catskill, N.Y. Their debut record, Mother, is set to be released on September 27th, 2019.

Wes Buckley and the Vaguely Pagan play psych-, folk-, and rock-based music with homemade percussive sound sculptures adding an extra layer of vibe. Songwriter and guitarist Wes Buckley is joined by musicians including Brian Kantor and Jake Roach.

The Wild Weeeds play self-described "mutant rock 'n' roll that grew out of the ponds, lakes and streams of Columbia County, N.Y." Their brand of garage-rock is based in the Seeds and the early Rolling Stones but mixed in with New Wave, Copake surf music, and their own unique potent energy. They've recently completed a full-length album called "Let It Bleeed" and an EP "Sunset Rock."

This event represents Club Helsinki Hudson's commitment to programming regional and emerging talent.

For reservations in The Restaurant or in the club call 518.828.4800. For the most up-to-date concert information, visit www.helsinkihudson.com.





