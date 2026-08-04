Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Casey Likes, Britani Bateman & More





Summer is nearing its end, and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of August's performers, including Casey Likes, Britani Bateman, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp. Get your tickets today!

Casey Likes: Back To The Past

August 6 - 8, 2026

The performance on August 8 will also be livestreamed.

Back by popular demand! At 24 years old Casey Likes (Back to the Future the Musical, Heathers Off-Broadway) is relatively new to the scene (and life). But with a professional career already spanning over 18 years, there’s, not surprisingly, a lot for him to reflect upon his journey to the artist he is now. Join Casey at 54 Below as he recounts the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more – all of which can be revisited from his life thanks to his…..…time traveling abilities. Come prepared to go back in time as you travel through a musical landscape featuring songs from genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: In Resonance

August 18-22 & 25-29, 2026

The performance on Aug 29 will also be livestreamed.

Broadway legends and longtime friends Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp reunite for a new powerful and personal concert that takes audiences on a journey through the music that has shaped their lives and careers. In Resonance is an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and musical theater—featuring iconic songs that have inspired them, influenced their artistry, and deeply resonated with their shared history. From soul-stirring anthems of the stage to classic rock ballads and contemporary hits, Adam and Anthony bring their unmistakable voices, raw emotion, and enduring chemistry to a setlist that honors the music that made them who they are. With heartfelt storytelling, unexpected covers, and signature songs from their own Broadway journeys—including a nod to RENT, the show that changed everything—In Resonance is a celebration of friendship, music, and the transformative power of song. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Adam and Anthony’s voices for the first time, this concert series promises an unforgettable evening of connection, nostalgia, and inspiration.

Britani Bateman: What About Me?

August 30 & 31 & September 2

Ting ting ting – an announcement: after two sold out evenings last December, Britani Bateman is returning to 54 Below! Straight from Salt Lake City, join Britani as she takes center stage in an unforgettable evening that marks her bold next chapter: cabaret star. For three nights only, this “friendly” high body count haired actress and vocal powerhouse will trade the drama of the screen for the intimacy of New York City’s most legendary cabaret room. Expect dazzling vocals, dream roles brought to life, surprise guest appearances, some more announcements (plus maybe a reveal or two) as Britani shows the world exactly why everyone’s asking “What about her?”