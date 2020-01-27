EMOJILAND, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY and More to Take Part in NYC Off-Broadway Week; Tickets on Sale Now

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, in partnership with Mastercard, today announced that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are on sale to the public at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week. Participating shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets beginning February 10 and continuing for nearly two weeks through February 23. Locals and travelers are encouraged to see any of 33 intimate Off-Broadway productions, more than half of which are new participants in the program.

"NYC Off-Broadway Week, now in its 12th year, encourages New Yorkers and visitors to experience inventive theater in an intimate setting. From family-friendly plots to feminist missives, irreverent comedies and timely social topics, the twice-a-year program offers something for everyone," said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.

The 33 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week Winter 2020 are*:

72 Miles to Go**

A Musical About Star Wars

Blue Man Group

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice**

BOOM**

The Confession of Lily Dare**

Dana H.**

Dracula**

Drunk Shakespeare

Emojiland**

Forbidden Broadway**

Frankenstein**

Gazillion Bubble Show

Happy Birthday Doug**

Harry Townsend's Last Stand**

The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking

Jersey Boys

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo

The Little Mermaid

Miss America's Ugly Daughter**

Monday Night Magic

The Office! A Musical Parody

Paradise Lost**

Perfect Crime

The Perplexed**

The Play That Goes Wrong

Rock of Ages

Sistas The Musical

STOMP

Unknown Soldier**

The Unsinkable Molly Brown**

We're Gonna Die**

Where We Stand**

*All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

**New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

"Our 12-year partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week continues to attract new audiences to Off-Broadway who may not have otherwise considered the off-the-beaten-path destination, the variety of cool shows on stage or the opportunity to see a production before its mainstream success," said Terry Byrne, president of The Off-Broadway League.

"In an age where we value experiences over things, we are pleased to continue our sponsorship of NYC Off-Broadway Week. By providing an accessible means for Mastercard cardholders to experience the cutting edge of NYC's dynamic performing arts scene, people can share their passion for the arts with those that matter most to them," said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.

This season, visitors to nycgo.com/off-broadway-week will find useful tools such as a filter to sort productions by: Location, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play and Performance. Indecisive browsers can also save shows of interest, to then book upon further consideration (although some shows do sell out).

Since its launch in 2009, the program has generated over $3.8 million in revenue through sales and over 105,000 tickets have been sold.

