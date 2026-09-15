ECHOES OF ARRIVAL: BECOMING to Open at Museum of Chinese in America
Seven performing artists share personal narratives of immigration through narration, music, and dance at 215 Centre Street in New York.
The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) presents a new iteration of its signature storytelling theater performance, Echoes of Arrival: Becoming, an intimate collage of personal stories told through narration, music, and dance. Bringing together seven immigrant performing artists from Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago, the performance explores immigration not as a single moment of arrival, but as an ongoing process of transformation, adaptation, and becoming.
Echoes of Arrival: Becoming opens Friday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m. and continues with performances on select Thursdays and Fridays through Friday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at the Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013.
Immigration is never a single arrival, but an ongoing process of becoming. Beyond legal status and paperwork, immigrants navigate displacement, alienation, adaptation, and the often complicated journey toward belonging. At a time when immigrant lives and identities are increasingly scrutinized and politicized, Echoes of Arrival: Becoming brings forward the nuance and complexity of lived immigrant experiences. Through intimate, personal storytelling, the performance seeks to rehumanize conversations about immigration and invite audiences to recognize the people, memories, cultures, and experiences that continue to shape the rich and diverse cultural landscape of the United States.
Echoes of Arrival was originally conceived as a street performance in the streets of Chinatown. Blending oral histories with personal testimonials, the original production invited audiences to encounter rarely told stories of Chinatown beyond the food and commercial landscape for which the neighborhood is often known. The project has since toured public libraries and parks across New York City, bringing an intimate storytelling experience directly into immigrant communities.
In this new iteration, seven performing artists reflect on their own journeys of migration and transformation. They examine what they have learned in the process of adapting to life in the United States, what they have rejected, and what they have chosen to carry forward from their cultures of origin. Together, their stories reveal the complexity of assimilation-not simply as a process of becoming American, but of continually negotiating, reshaping, and redefining one's sense of self.
Since its founding in 1980, the Museum of Chinese in America has been dedicated to preserving, illuminating, and celebrating the rich history and contributions of Chinese Americans. By fostering understanding and greater recognition of diverse immigrant experiences, MOCA endeavors to inspire connection among all Americans. With Echoes of Arrival: Becoming, MOCA continues its commitment to illuminating the complexity and humanity of immigrant stories.
Performance Schedule
Echoes of Arrival: Becoming will be presented at 7:00 p.m. on:
Friday, October 2
Thursday, October 8
Friday, October 16
Thursday, October 22
Friday, November 6
All performances take place at the Museum of Chinese in America, 215 Centre Street, New York, NY 10013.
Tickets are available at www.mocanyc.org/event/moca-performs-echoes-of-arrival-becoming/.
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