Dueling Divas come to Norfolk! Kristin Chenoweth & Renée Fleming with Conductor Rob Fisher Celebrate the 25th Virginia Arts Festival Season!

Season Celebration Gala Kristin Chenoweth /RENÉE FLEMING 25TH SEASON CELEBRATION Virginia Symphony Orchestra Rob Fisher, conductor, Goode Family Artistic Advisor for Broadway and American Songbook SATURDAY, MAY 21, 8 PM CHRYSLER HALL, NORFOLK Two divas...one great night of celebration! Renowned for her sumptuous voice, consummate artistry and compelling stage presence, Renée Fleming has been awarded the National Medal of Arts and four Grammys®, and beyond the opera, Broadway and concert stage, she has sung for millions at the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Obama Inauguration, and the Diamond Jubilee Concert for HM Queen Elizabeth II. Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth defined the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Broadway's Wicked, and her television and concert performances and recordings have won millions of fans. Now these two towering voices join the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and acclaimed Broadway music director Rob Fisher for one unforgettable night...hurry, these tickets will fly! Get your tickets at bit.ly/vafestkristinandrenee