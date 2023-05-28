Dr. Shashi Tharoor Launches Kamal Shah's New Book SILVER LINING

Dr Shashi Tharoor, Indian politician and Member of Parliament (MP) launched a new book titled "Silver Lining - Overcoming Adversity to Build NephroPlus, India's Largest Dialysis Provider" written by NephroPlus co-founder and author Kamal Shah. The event was also graced by the presence of renowned singer Usha Uthup. The book details the journey of Kamal Shah and how his spirit of resilience and perseverance has led to tremendous achievements and triumph.

The book, published by one of India's leading publishers Penguin Random House, reveals how the young Mr Shah overcame huge health setbacks and has today built one of India's leading health institutions. A first-of-its-kind story in India, the book is a testimony of how the 21-year-old Kamal Shah was struck by kidney failure which threatened to end his life, but he fought back to not only survive but thrive despite the punishing setbacks he had time and again.

Kamal Shah Co-founder, NephroPlus, narrates his story as he witnessed people facing diverse challenges today. "I simply want to let them know that they're not alone, and no matter how rough the road may seem, they can't stop pushing. I encountered a lot of challenges after kidney disease struck, but they made me stronger. I took the pain and adversity and turned them into lessons. I'm glad I have been able to bring about solutions in the healthcare sector and I hope my book inspires people around the world,"

Silver Lining is written in a narrative voice as Mr Shah takes the reader through his journey of strength and stoic bravery, overcoming each challenge that life threw at him. The first part of the book captures this gruesome journey of Kamal Shah told in a cheerful voice. The language is both emotional and uplifting and is sure to encourage and inspire everyone going through similar health challenges or setbacks in life.

The second part of the book details Kamal's entrepreneurial journey and how he has used his personal experience to transform NephroPlus into India's largest chain of dialysis centres that is passionate about the treatment of patients and ensures they lead a good life. This informed the introduction of protocolised dialysis care at NephroPlus to ensure they live quality lives through events like the world's first Dialysis Olympiad for patients.

The chief guest and endorser of the book, Dr Shashi Tharoor, an Indian politician and a Member of Parliament (MP), in his words said, "Kamal Shah, a dialysis patient himself, refused to let his disease defeat him, instead, he used it as a source of inspiration; how could he prevent others from suffering as he had? It was this focused mission that gave rise to NephroPlus, a story Shah tells deftly here. His journey is a truly inspiring one, and I'm glad he has decided to put it on record forever, even for generations yet unborn."

Apart from Dr Shashi Tharoor, the book is also endorsed by playback singer Usha Uthup, R Gopalakrishnan - author, business commentator and former executive director at Tata Sons, and film producer Madhu Mantena. The book can be found in all leading bookstores and online e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.

NephroPlus, the company he co-founded along with Mr Vikram Vuppala, is a patient-centric dialysis company which has revolutionized kidney care and treatment in India and beyond. The brand is today India's largest dialysis services company, with centres spread across the country and beyond.

About NephroPlus:

NephroPlus operates 320 dialysis centres in 200 cities across 4 countries including India and is known for its quality focus and patient-centricity. The company was established 13 years back with a vision to enable people on Dialysis worldwide to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company treats 22,000+ patients per month and has performed 80+ Lakh treatments. For further information: https://www.nephroplus.com/