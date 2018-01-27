Don't Miss Out on BroadwayCon! Follow Along With BroadwayWorld on Twitter and Instagram!

BroadwayCon returns to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018.

Can't make it to the event?

We'll be at the convention all weekend! Stay tuned for live coverage of the opening ceremony, In The Heights reunion, an inside look at the BroadwayCon marketplace, and perhaps even run-ins with one of your favorite performers!



BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.

