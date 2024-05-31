Don't Miss Any Of The Incredible Screenings Rooftop Films Has Coming Your Way In June!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See the lineup of screenings Rooftop Films has coming your way in June—including new independent films, best-in-class shorts programs, extra special partner events, and free repertory presentations for cinephiles of all ages!

Monday, June 3rd

• GAGA CHROMATICA BALL @ Gansevoort Plaza, Meatpacking District | Free with RSVP

In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time GRAMMY and Academy Award winner Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Released exclusively on HBO and streaming on Max, GAGA CHROMATICA BALL delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga's biggest and most cherished hits, including “Stupid Love,” “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” “Rain On Me,” and more. The film delivers huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does. This is Lady Gaga as you've never seen her before. Courtesy of HBO. Presented in partnership with Max, the Meatpacking District, and NewFest.

Tuesday, June 4th

• Chronicles of a Wandering Saint @ Fort Greene Park | Free with RSVP

In a tiny rural village in Argentina, Rita Lopez, a pious yet insatiably competitive woman, decides that staging a miracle could be her ticket to sainthood. After discovering a lost statue in the back room of her chapel, she convinces her neglected but loving husband to help her orchestrate the grand reveal that will finally anoint her as the most admired woman in town. But before the unveiling, a jarring turn of events illuminates the hidden magic of her world, forcing her to reevaluate everything she once took for granted. Presented in partnership with the Fort Greene Park Conservancy and NYC Council Member Crystal Hudson.



• The Marvels @ Hinton Park | Free with RSVP

In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Academy Award winner Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” Presented in partnership with New York City Council Member Francisco Moya.

Saturday, June 8th

• Rooftop Selects: Cemetery Shorts @ Green-Wood Cemetery | Buy Tickets

When confronted with death, it's difficult to know whether to look forward or think back—here, you can do both. Come for our annual gathering in Green-Wood Cemetery, where together we'll dive into family drama at a funeral, carve into the meaning of life with a headstone sculptor, and hang out with nuns who just can't wait to die. With this collection of short films, we'll experience how death can bring heartbreak, humor, clarity, and sometimes, nothing at all.

Tuesday, June 11th

• One Hand Don't Clap @ The Louis Armstrong House Museum | Free with RSVP

One Hand Don't Clap captures the vibrant story of calypso and the emergence of soca, through the eyes of two legendary artists, Lord Kitchener, the Grandmaster of the music and Calypso Rose, the first woman to break through in a traditionally male arena. Forging onscreen the connections between American communities and where families come from, the documentary leads audiences from New York recording studies to the awesome magic of Carnival in Trinidad & Tobago. The film features artists across the 20th century whose songs reflect regional and global themes that continue to resonate. The many generations in One Hand Don't Clap trace the evolution of a musical style whose infectious rhythms and exhilarating irreverence have found their way to ever-broadening audiences worldwide. Presented in partnership with New York City Council Member Francisco Moya.



• Orphan Black: Echoes — Special NY Premiere Screening @ Green-Wood Cemetery | Free with RSVP

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Presented in partnership with AMC Networks.

Wednesday, June 12th

• Vidas Vibrantes: Shorts en Español @ Fort Greene Park | Free with RSVP

Meet us on the lawn in Fort Greene Park for our second annual program of international Spanish-language films that highlight community, family, and identity. The films in this year's lineup explore the many complexities of these relationships, peering into the ties that bind: from a lost friend's unconventional memorial to a harrowing look at an unusual summer job, Vidas Vibrantes is a transportive study and celebration of Spanish-speaking communities around the world. Presented in partnership with the Fort Greene Park Conservancy and NYC Council Member Crystal Hudson.

Saturday, June 15th

• Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Television) @ Brower Park | Free with RSVP

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). Winner of the 2021 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, Summer of Soul shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. Presented as part of Searchlight Pictures 30th Anniversary Celebration, in partnership with New York City Council Member Chi Ossé.

Wednesday, June 19th

• The Little Mermaid (2023) @ Helen Marshall Playground | Free with RSVP

The Little Mermaid is visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of Disney's beloved animated musical classic, the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. Presented in partnership with New York City Council Member Francisco Moya.

Thursday, June 20th

• My First Film @ The Old American Can Factory | Buy Tickets

Following the success of Anger's 2019 multimedia performance of the same name, My First Film marks a return to the ground zero of Anger's artistic development: her lost film, Always All Ways, Anne Marie, which she worked on from 2010 to 2012. In a departure from the performance's screen-shared visuals and typed-out inner monologue, Anger's feature debut is a dramatization of that disastrous shoot and its untold truths; an autofictional nesting doll. Nearly 15 years later, Vita (Odessa Young), recounts making her first feature - a semi-autobiographical film about a young woman who gets pregnant and decides to leave home, starring her friend Dina (Devon Ross). Being an enthusiastic but inexperienced filmmaker the shoot is chaotic, and Vita's ego-tripping methods cause a near-death accident. As Vita's “first film” falls apart, Anger stages a lyrical self-critique that probes the nature of artistic truth and personal mythmaking, all while upending the strictures of traditional memoir. Courtesy of MUBI.

Saturday, June 22nd

• Ferdinand @ Brooklyn Army Terminal | Free with RSVP

From the creators of Ice Age and Rio comes a most love-a-bull family comedy! Ferdinand (John Cena) is a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast and torn from his home, he rallies a misfit team of friends for the ultimate adventure to return to his family. Based on the classic children's book, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover!

Tuesday, June 25th

• Queerly Beloved: Pride Shorts in the Park @ Fort Greene Park | Free with RSVP

Dearly beloved, our Queerly Beloved program makes its grand return to Fort Greene Park! Come celebrate NYC PRIDE with a collection of our favorite new short films spotlighting the LGBTQIA+ community. This year's lineup boldly explores the depth and breadth of queer people, spaces, and relationships in New York and beyond! Don't miss these whimsical portraits of home and our evolving understandings of family; an unconventional musical about the pitfalls of casual dating; awkward and intimate accounts of burgeoning sexuality; and an unflinching fever dream exploration of sex, loneliness, the internet, and cat emojis. Presented in partnership with New York City Council Member Crystal Hudson and the Fort Greene Park Conservancy.

ABOUT ROOFTOP FILMS

Rooftop Films is a non-profit organization whose mission is to engage and inspire the diverse communities of New York City by showcasing the work of emerging filmmakers and musicians. In addition to their annual Summer Series – which takes place in unique outdoor venues every weekend throughout the summer – Rooftop provides grants to filmmakers, rents equipment at low-cost to artists and fellow non-profits, and supports screenings citywide with the Rooftop Films Community Fund. At Rooftop Films, we bring underground movies outdoors.

For more information and updates, please visit rooftopfilms.com.