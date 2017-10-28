Donald Trump Tweets His Feelings on Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Click Here for More Articles on THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Michael Moore has poked and prodded and Donald Trump has finally taken the bait. With a few keystrokes on his favorite social media platform, Trump has taken to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on Moore's recent Broadway production THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER. What did Mr. President have to say? Well:

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017

Here's a little expert deconstruction: THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER was a limited run production and played its full scheduled 12 weeks. It was in no way forced to close. As for its success, the show grossed over $4 million dollars.

Some of the best news is that Moore has no intention of pulling this thorn out of Trump's paw. THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER will tour the US. In a statement released on the show's closing night, Moore said:

"My 100 performances on Broadway represent perhaps the most fulfilling experience of my career. Having the opportunity to play the Belasco for tens of thousands of New Yorkers (and people from around the country and the world), with a simple and urgent message, has been one of the great honors of my life. And I am deeply moved to be so warmly embraced by the Broadway community.

Broadway remains a powerful hub of American popular culture and I plan on being back - with both a new play and a new one-man show - soon.

As for "The Terms of My Surrender" -- there is no surrender! We'll be taking our Broadway show on the road next summer!"

Dates and venues for the show's tour are forthcoming.

Sorry Mr. Trump. The arts aren't done fighting back yet.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore came to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender will, like Moore's films, feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

Bonus fun fact: Trump himself was once a Broadway producer...in a sense. He co-produced the 1970 Broadway show PARIS IS OUT! It ran for 96 performances and closed after just three months.

