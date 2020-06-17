Documentaries on Olympia Dukakis and Kaye Ballard to Receive Virtual Premieres This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

ABCinemaNOW will present the streaming premiere of two documentaries this summer on Broadway greats Olympia Dukakis and Kaye Ballard.

'Olympia' will have its live-streaming premiere on July 9, while 'Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On!' will debut on July 14.

Watch the trailer for Olympia below!

The film is directed by Harry Mavromichalis. Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! will air July 14 is directed by Dan Wingate. Check out a trailer below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You