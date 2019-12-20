Disney's FROZEN To Appear On The 131st Annual Rose Parade!
The 131st New Year's Day ROSE PARADE will include a mid-parade performance from the North American tour cast of Disney's FROZEN!
The tour of the hit Broadway musical is currently playing a nine-week engagement through February 2, 2020 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.
Stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) will lead the entire North American tour company of FROZEN in an exclusive performance of "For the First Time in Forever" live at the intersection of Colorado and Orange Grove Boulevards.
Following the performance, several of the show's stars will continue down the parade route in a sleigh decorated by FTD, the Official Floral Company of the Tournament of Roses, and featuring California Grown flowers.
For millions of viewers around the world, the ROSE PARADE is an iconic New Year's Day tradition. This year's theme, "The Power of Hope," celebrates the profound influence of hope in the world. Through hope, we can aspire to be our best and in turn, inspire those around us to reach higher. Join us on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd.
For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)
Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star In One-Night Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME
The Actors Fund announced today that the music of the Tony Award-winning Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit conc... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Makes History With Amazon Alexa Voice Skill
The Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway show in history to launch a voice skill for Amazon Alexa!... (read more)
MEAN GIRLS To Welcome Social Media Star Cameron Dallas For Four Week Run
The producers of Broadway's Mean Girls announced that the production is about to get stupid with love over social media star, Cameron Dallas, who will... (read more)
Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?
Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances tonight, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London. What di... (read more)