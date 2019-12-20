Disney's FROZEN To Appear On The 131st Annual Rose Parade!

The 131st New Year's Day ROSE PARADE will include a mid-parade performance from the North American tour cast of Disney's FROZEN!

The tour of the hit Broadway musical is currently playing a nine-week engagement through February 2, 2020 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

Stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Caroline Innerbichler (Anna) will lead the entire North American tour company of FROZEN in an exclusive performance of "For the First Time in Forever" live at the intersection of Colorado and Orange Grove Boulevards.

Following the performance, several of the show's stars will continue down the parade route in a sleigh decorated by FTD, the Official Floral Company of the Tournament of Roses, and featuring California Grown flowers.

For millions of viewers around the world, the ROSE PARADE is an iconic New Year's Day tradition. This year's theme, "The Power of Hope," celebrates the profound influence of hope in the world. Through hope, we can aspire to be our best and in turn, inspire those around us to reach higher. Join us on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd.

For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.





