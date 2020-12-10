Disney Announces ENCHANTED Sequel DISENCHANCTED; Amy Adams to Return As Giselle
Disney's musical film Enchanted first premiered over 12 years ago, and ever since, fans have been anticipating a sequel.
That waited ended today as Disney officially announced that the film's follow-up Disenchanted is set to hit Disney+ with its original star Amy Adams returning as Princess Giselle!
There is no word as to whether the film's other original stars will reprise their roles. , The star-studded original cast included Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon.
The original Enchanted film was written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima. The plot focuses on Giselle, an archetypal Disney Princess, who is forced from her traditional animated world of Andalasia into the live-action world of New York City.
