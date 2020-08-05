Director Kristin Hanggi to Release a Book Entitled GOD, SEX, AND MUSICAL THEATRE
GOD, SEX, AND MUSICAL THEATRE will be published on September 29, 2020.
Kristin Hanggi, the director of Rock of Ages on Broadway, will be releasing a new book entitled God, Sex, and Musical Theatre: Meditations for Unlocking the Powerful Self.
God, Sex, and Musical Theatre is described as: "Award-winning Broadway director Kristin Hanggi is an outspoken fan of creative celebration, both on the stage and on the page. In GOD, SEX, AND MUSICAL THEATRE, she reveals never-before-seen poetry, thoughts, and musings on communing with the unseen, expressions of love, and the nuances of desire."
Pre-order the book HERE!
Hanggi's credits include: Rock of Ages (Broadway, Off- Broadway and L.A. productions.) She also directed the NY and L.A. productions of the hit musical Bare (Ovation, L.A. Weekly Award); Pussycat Dolls Live at the Roxy with Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera and Charlize Theron; 2007 NY Fringe Best Play Winner, Catch the Fish; the L.A. premiere of Corpus Christi (Ticketholder Award); and the L.A. and NY productions of Ann E. Wrecksick. Other L.A. theatre: 12th Premise; 40 Days; Crane, Mississippi; Greystone; Wayside. Also a film director and screenwriter, Hanggi is currently writing the musical movie Dear Dumb Diary for Zucker Productions. MA from USC and BA from UCLA.
