Dick Van Dyke to Appear on DAYS OF OUR LIVES Soap Opera on Peacock

The episode will stream on Peacock in the fall.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Dick Van Dyke will appear in an upcoming episode of the long-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Deadline reports that Van Dyke will play a man with amnesia in the episode, which is set to debut in the fall. He will appear alongside Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn.

Van Dyke revealed to Access Hollywood that the upcoming guest appearance came to him after an encounter with Hogestyn at the gym.

"Drake and I went to the same gym together," Van Dyke said in the interview. "I used to kid him, 'Say, don't you ever have any parts for old people? Come on, give me a part!' And he took me seriously. He got me a part."

In the segment, Van Dyke also received some soap opera advice from Carol Burnett, who was seen in All My Children in the 1980s.

"Make sure you know all your lines because they don't do retakes. If anything goes wrong, you're stuck," Burnett said.

Van Dyke was recently seen on screen in the Masked Singer. Watch his appearance here. He has starred in films that have transcended generations like Chitty Chity Bang Bang, Dick Tracy and the family classic Mary Poppins.

His successful television career included the hit comedy The Dick Van Dyke Show and the drama series Diagnosis: Murder; and his theatrical pursuits have only added to his performance tapestry having earned him a Tony Award for Broadway's Bye Bye Birdie among many other memorable roles.

In 1995 Mr. Van Dyke was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. He received the Screen Actor Guild's highest honor, the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, in 2013 and has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For nearly 20 years Mr. Van Dyke has been committed to volunteering at Los Angeles' century-old shelter, The Midnight Mission. He has helped raise millions for their new building program and is there each Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and many times in between offering comfort and cheer.

Days of Our Lives, a consistent favorite among fans and critics alike, aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and was NBC's longest-running drama series until 2022 when it moved to its new and exclusive home at Peacock.

Days of Our Lives has consistently been a top 10 title since its exclusive move to Peacock last year.

The show has garnered 61 Emmy Awards, including most recently 2022's Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Drama, and 392 nominations as well as multiple People's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards. The show's success stems from its consistent commitment to excellence in writing and storytelling - supported by a diverse ensemble of performers - and an uncanny knack for anticipating viewer interests.

With its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, Days of Our Lives remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages.

Watch the Access Hollywood segment here:





