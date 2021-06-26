Diane Warren & Susan Stroman's THE RIGHT GIRL to Have World Premiere at Proctors Theatre This October

The Right Girl, featuring music and lyrics by 11-time Academy Award nominee and Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, and direction and choreography by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, will have its world premiere this October 13, 2021 at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

The musical features lyrics by Ms. Warren, Louisette Geiss, and Howard Kagan, and a book by Ms. Geiss and Mr. Kagan.

Is she The Right Girl? Eleanor Stark's entire life has been leading up to this moment: her first day as Chief Creative Officer of the legendary movie studio, Ambrosia Productions. As Eleanor rises to the top of her game working side by side for years with the industry's most respected men, we learn that one of them has been abusing women all along. What role does she play in the story of Hollywood's most fiercely guarded secret?

Ms. Geiss says that her screenwriting career ended in 2008 when she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. Since 2017 when media began to report on the stunning accounts of harassment in Hollywood, she has been a leader in the movement to bring abusers to account and to empower all survivors to tell their stories, seek justice, and change the culture.

Ms. Geiss had previously said, "To create this musical over the last two years was cathartic. The creative team sat down with more than twenty of my fellow survivors, women who are victims of about a dozen different men in entertainment. Only portions of their stories have been recounted in the press to date, so by presenting these women's stories in their own words in an entertaining format like musical theater, we hope they resonate with an even bigger audience and empower other survivors to speak out. I worked diligently to reclaim my creative spirit again and have audiences see my work. I am particularly grateful to all the women who joined us as contributors and told us their stories, and who will share in the financial success of this show when tickets go on sale."

Barrington Stage Company previously premiered a filmed presentation of The Right Girl new musical in November of 2020.

For more information, visit: https://www.proctors.org/event/the-right-girl/