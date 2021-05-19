Diane Phelan & Max Von Essen Join The Next Empathy Concert with Telly Leung

Elliott Masie and Telly Leung will host the next uplifting Empathy Concert on Monday, May 24th, from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT.

Spend an hour with amazing Broadway talent Diane Phelan and Max von Essen as they provide authentic and inspiring perspectives on the role of Empathy in our lives.

Over the past year, tens of thousands of learning colleagues have watched and participated in the Empathy Concerts that Elliott Masie and Telly Leung produced, as we navigated through challenges and changes in the pandemic.

This will be the 32nd Empathy Concert presented by Masie Productions and The Learning COLLABORATIVE.

Empathy Concert & Conversations - Monday, May 24th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Reserve your free space at https://www.masie.com/Empathy0524.