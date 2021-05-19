Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diane Phelan & Max Von Essen Join The Next Empathy Concert with Telly Leung

Over the past year, tens of thousands of learning colleagues have watched and participated in the Empathy Concerts.

May. 19, 2021  

Diane Phelan & Max Von Essen Join The Next Empathy Concert with Telly Leung

Elliott Masie and Telly Leung will host the next uplifting Empathy Concert on Monday, May 24th, from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT.

Spend an hour with amazing Broadway talent Diane Phelan and Max von Essen as they provide authentic and inspiring perspectives on the role of Empathy in our lives.

Over the past year, tens of thousands of learning colleagues have watched and participated in the Empathy Concerts that Elliott Masie and Telly Leung produced, as we navigated through challenges and changes in the pandemic.

This will be the 32nd Empathy Concert presented by Masie Productions and The Learning COLLABORATIVE.

Empathy Concert & Conversations - Monday, May 24th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Reserve your free space at https://www.masie.com/Empathy0524.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lauren Zakrin
Lauren Zakrin
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy

Related Articles
Cher Biopic from MAMMA MIA! Producers in the Works Photo

Cher Biopic from MAMMA MIA! Producers in the Works

Photo: Check out the New Poster for the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie Photo

Photo: Check out the New Poster for the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Movie

Jeffrey Eric Jenkins Elected President of the International Association of Theatre Critics Photo

Jeffrey Eric Jenkins Elected President of the International Association of Theatre Critics

Kristin Chenoweth Joins the Cast of NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Film Photo

Kristin Chenoweth Joins the Cast of NATIONAL CHAMPIONS Film


More Hot Stories For You