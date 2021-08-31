Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson Will Lead Thriller OUT OF THE BLUE From Neil LaBute

Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson will star in new film "Out of the Blue" from Neil LaBute, Variety reports.

The new thriller, called a "contemporary tale of passionate love, deceit and the perfect murder", begins principal photography in Rhode Island this week.

Nicholson plays Connor, a man who begins an affair with Marilyn (Kruger), a seductress who also happens to have an abusive husband and a stepdaughter. Connor, who has a history of violence, will stop at nothing to see this man dead.

The film was announced by Quiver Distribution. Berry Meyerowitz and Tara Craig will produce. Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg will executive produce for Quiver. Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Joe Listhaus will executive produce for BondIt. Quiver will handle worldwide distribution of the film and introduce it to international buyers at next week's Toronto Film Festival.

Neil LaBute is an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, TV/film producer and director. He received a Master of Fine Arts degree in dramatic writing from New York University and was the recipient of a literary fellowship to study at The Royal Court Theatre in London. LaBute has written numerous plays including The Shape of Things, Bash, The Mercy Seat, Fat Pig (Olivier Award nominated for Best Comedy), Some Girl(s), The Way We Get By, and reasons to be pretty (Tony Award Nominated for Best Play), among others. Select film credits include In the Company of Men (New York Critics' Circle Award for Best First Feature and the Filmmaker Trophy at Sundance), Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, and The Shape of Things.