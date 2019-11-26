Diana DeGarmo, Annie Golden, Kara Lindsay, and More Join 54 Sings Dolly Parton
"Jolene," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," "Coat of Many Colors," "Here You Come Again," "Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That" - the music of nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and recipient of the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, Dolly Parton, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only!
On Sunday, January 19th, 2020, join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the five-decade long career of country icon: Dolly Parton... on her birthday!
The 7:00PM & 9:30PM performances are scheduled to include Diana DeGarmo (9 to 5, "American Idol"), Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange is the New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star), Sara Jean Ford (Cats, The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Hendy (Cats), Russell McCook (Bad People), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked) and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.
The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen, with music direction and arrangements by Eli Zoller. Lauren Echausse is the associate producer and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.
54 SINGS Dolly Parton will be presented on January 19th, 2020 for two performances only - at 7:00PM & 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: http://54below.com/events/54-sings-dolly-parton/
