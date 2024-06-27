Devonté Hynes Will Compose Original Music For JOB on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY nominated composer, producer, and songwriter Devonté Hynes, also known professionally as Blood Orange, will compose original music for the play, JOB, when it heads to Broadway next month.

Hynes will be making his Broadway debut by joining the creative team of JOB.

In a statement, producer Hannah Getts said, “Anyone familiar with Dev’s work already knows what a naturally brilliant storyteller he is, so it’s no surprise that his work on JOB not only enriches the thematic and narrative threads but also deepens the emotional resonance of the play. We are thrilled to integrate his innovative musical vision into the fabric of JOB.”

Written by Max Wolf Friedlich, directed by Michael Herwitz, and starring original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, JOB will begin performances on Monday, July 15 and open on Tuesday, July 30 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29.

Tickets for JOB are on sale now at www.jobtheplay.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Hayes Theatre box office.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, and sound design by Cody Spencer. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOBare Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).

JOB originally premiered Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023 where it became a sold-out smash and “New York’s buzziest play” (The Daily Beast). It subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre for a second standing-room-only run. JOB was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.

About Devonté Hynes

Raised in England, Devonté Hynes started in the punk band Test Icicles before releasing two orchestral acoustic pop records as Lightspeed Champion. Since 2011, Hynes has released four solo albums under the name Blood Orange – Coastal Grooves, Cupid Deluxe, Freetown Sound, and Negro Swan, as well as 2019’s Angel’s Pulse mixtape, all of which have been met with critical acclaim. His songs and albums have explored the complexities and ambiguities of 21st century identity, delving into memory, trauma, depression and anxiety, as well as the triumphs of vulnerable communities, including people of color and queer and trans communities, and where they intersect.

In addition to his solo work, Hynes has collaborated with pop music superstars including Mariah Carey, A$AP Rocky, Solange, and many others. He is also an accomplished film and television composer, with credits including the scores for Melina Matsoukas’ Queen and Slim, Luca Guadagnino’s We Are Who We Are, Rebecca Hall’s Passing and Paul Schrader’s Master Gardener.

In 2018, Hynes was one of four pianists invited to play alongside Phillip Glass at the Kennedy Center, and in 2020, he was nominated for a Grammy in the category of Best Chamber Music or Small Ensemble Performance for his work with Third Coast Percussion on their collaborative album Fields. His debut Concerto for piano and strings, Happenings, premiered at New York’s Little Island Festival in 2021, and most recently he has collaborated with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the LA Philharmonic, and the London Symphony Orchestra, among others for sold out performances of his Selected Classical Works program.