Details Have Been Released for Next Installment of WILD THINGS COMEDY at The Secret Loft

Check out the details below for the next installment of Wild Things Comedy at Secret Loft.

Wild Things

Every first and third Tuesday

Doors and free pizza at 8, show at 8:30

BYOB

The Secret Loft -- 137 W 14th Street

Hosted by Kate Willett (Netflix), Ismael Loutfi (Patriot Act), and Ryan Donahue (Montreal JFL)

Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-things-comedy-at-secret-loft-free-pizza-tickets-90953282717?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR09SR-e3uEJJKk9TxHiIpXuHo2wZdvlvUjdr7-WMQNlOJSNbpHvoPprajM

Price: $6-12

The lineup for this show is:

Sam Jay (Saturday Night Live)

David Drake (Laughs TV Show)

Patrick Schroeder (Comedy Central)

Ethan Simmons-Patterson (The Stand Comedy Club and Restaurant)





