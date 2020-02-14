Details Have Been Released for Next Installment of WILD THINGS COMEDY at The Secret Loft
Check out the details below for the next installment of Wild Things Comedy at Secret Loft.
Wild Things
Every first and third Tuesday
Doors and free pizza at 8, show at 8:30
BYOB
The Secret Loft -- 137 W 14th Street
Hosted by Kate Willett (Netflix), Ismael Loutfi (Patriot Act), and Ryan Donahue (Montreal JFL)
Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-things-comedy-at-secret-loft-free-pizza-tickets-90953282717?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR09SR-e3uEJJKk9TxHiIpXuHo2wZdvlvUjdr7-WMQNlOJSNbpHvoPprajM
Price: $6-12
The lineup for this show is:
Sam Jay (Saturday Night Live)
David Drake (Laughs TV Show)
Patrick Schroeder (Comedy Central)
Ethan Simmons-Patterson (The Stand Comedy Club and Restaurant)
