Design-Focused 'in 1: the podcast' Welcomes BEAUTIFUL Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Tonny Winner Jessie Mueller

It's a Christmas miracle and a brand new episode this week as we sit down with Costume Designer Alejo Vietti AND a very special guest, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller! Jessie is probably most known for having originated the role of Carole King in the Broadway production of "Beautiful", and all her fabulous clothes came from the mind of this week's guest.

Listen in as Alejo and Jessie reminisce about their first meeting, what was going through their heads during fittings, how they worked together to develop the look of Carole, how the costumes evolved over the show's journey to Broadway and tons of other stories, anecdotes, and backstage insight. Prepare for a one-of-a-kind chat that exemplifies how clothes inform a character, how an actor can inform the clothes, and how designer and performer can come together to create a winning collaboration.

AND Alejo regales us with stories of designing costumes for the Rockets, how his Argentinian background played into his clothes for Evita, how he went from law school to costume designer and he and Cory geek out over their love of film scores. Cozy up to the fire and enjoy this holiday treat! Happy New Year!

Alejo Vietti's Broadway designs include Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Allegiance (Drama Desk Nomination), and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (West End Olivier nomination, Japan, Australia and U.S. national tour).

Off Broadway: Smokey Joe's Cafe, Amy and the Orphans, The Dance of Death, Nightingale, Grace, Tryst, Old Jews Telling Jokes (Off-Broadway and Chicago), Rooms: A Rock Romance, Servicemen, and Make Me a Song.

Regional Theater credits include: The U.S. Premiere of Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame (La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse, as well as the 2017 Japanese and German productions), the US premiere of The Witches of Eastwick, and numerous productions at Goodpseed Musicals: Annie Get Your Gun, Carousel, Camelot, Fiddler on the Roof, among others.

Operatic work includes: The Sound of Music (Chicago Lyric Opera), Séance on a Wet Afternoon starring Lauren Flanigan (New York City Opera and Opera Santa Barbara) as well as productions at Minnesota Opera and Wolf Trap Opera.

His other creative credits include designs for Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey's Circus and Radio City Music Hall's Rockettes. Currently residing in New York City, this Argentinian born Designer is the proud recipient of the Theatre Development Fund's Irene Sharaff Young Master Award.

About 'in 1: the podcast' :

You know those conversations you have at the bar after a long day of tech?...The moments where you sit with your friends and colleagues and discuss what you love about being a designer, but also what drives you mad? Imagine getting to listen in on those conversations with some of the most fascinating, celebrated, and sought after theatrical designers working today. That is what in 1: the podcast strives to be. A long-form, uncensored, candid chat with designers of all walks of life talking about their lives in the theatre. No topic is off limits. From life on the road to life in a Broadway theatre. From trying to get noticed in New York to making a splash in regional theatre. You'll never know what to expect from each episode. You might learn about a designer's latest inspiration, or how they got started, their most embarrassing moment, or their favorite collaborator. Hosted by real life (we think) designer Cory Pattak, in 1: the podcast offers unprecedented access into the world of theatrical design, direct from the industry's most interesting movers and shakers. All the world's a stage, so draw back the curtain and come meet the magic MAKERS who bring those worlds to life.

