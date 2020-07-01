Deon'te Goodman, Jennifer Leigh Warren, and More Lead Stream of BAYARD: A New Musical on July 8
BAYARD: A New Musical will be presented as part of a four night festival featuring original musicals by Richard Allen and Taran Gray. The virtual festival raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ).
The performance will be streamed one night only on July 8th at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Tickets are now on sale at www.AllenandGray.com. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ).
The musical follows Bayard Rustin's construction of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and the obstacles he encountered from all sides for being an openly gay, black man as he fought to bring about what would be known as America's most historic march on Washington D.C.
The cast of BAYARD: A New Musical includes Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton) as Bayard Rustin. Deon'te reprises his role after the 2019 concert of the production at Feinstein's/54 Below. Co-starring with Deon'te as Julia Rustin, Bayard's grandmother, is Jennifer Leigh Warren (Little Shop Of Horrors, Big River). Edred Utomi (Hamilton National Tour) will play John Lewis, and Patrick Ortiz ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," West Side Story) will play Bayard's love interest, Paolo Santiago.
The cast also includes John Devreux (Hamilton National Tour), Aja Downing (TJlovesSally4eva, Jack NY), April Josephine (West Side Story, A.D. Players at the George Theater), Nathan Nonhoff (Julius Caesar, Regional), Kürt Norby (Allegiance, The Old Globe), Kayla Pecchioni (The Book of Mormon, US Touring Cast), Kevin Pollack (The Black/White Love Play: The Story of Chaz and Roger Ebert, Black Ensemble Theatre), Scott Redmond (Ride the Cyclone, Alliance Theatre), and Cartreze Tucker (The Color Purple National Tour). BAYARD: A New Musical will be directed by Ryan Norton and Lonnie Hughes, with musical direction by Ahmed A. Alabaca.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Until 2021
The Broadway League announced today that Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19. The L...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and More from HAMILTON to Take Part in Virtual Cast Reunion
SiriusXM announced today that the original cast of 'Hamilton' will reunite for a special broadcast event. Hamilton Virtual Cast Reunion, hosted by Sir...
Exclusive: Lea Salonga Sings 'Part of Your World' as Part of the Seth Concert Series
Check out an exclusive clip of Lea Salonga singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid....
QUIZ: Which Obscure Hamilton Character Are You?
Are you more of a Samuel Seabury or James Reynolds? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!...
Rachel Cargle and Lin-Manuel Miranda Find Parallels Between HAMILTON Lyrics and Current-Day News Headlines
Rachel Cargle shared via Facebook, that she and Lin-Manuel Miranda worked together to find parallels between Hamilton lyrics and the current times to ...
Actor Sandy Rosenberg Passes Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that actor Sandy Rosenberg has passed away....