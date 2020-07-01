Deon'te Goodman, Jennifer Leigh Warren, and More Lead Stream of BAYARD: A New Musical on July 8

BAYARD: A New Musical will be presented as part of a four night festival featuring original musicals by Richard Allen and Taran Gray. The virtual festival raises money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ).

The performance will be streamed one night only on July 8th at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Tickets are now on sale at www.AllenandGray.com. All ticket proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Broadway for Racial Justice (BFRJ).

The musical follows Bayard Rustin's construction of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and the obstacles he encountered from all sides for being an openly gay, black man as he fought to bring about what would be known as America's most historic march on Washington D.C.

The cast of BAYARD: A New Musical includes Deon'te Goodman (Hamilton) as Bayard Rustin. Deon'te reprises his role after the 2019 concert of the production at Feinstein's/54 Below. Co-starring with Deon'te as Julia Rustin, Bayard's grandmother, is Jennifer Leigh Warren (Little Shop Of Horrors, Big River). Edred Utomi (Hamilton National Tour) will play John Lewis, and Patrick Ortiz ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," West Side Story) will play Bayard's love interest, Paolo Santiago.

The cast also includes John Devreux (Hamilton National Tour), Aja Downing (TJlovesSally4eva, Jack NY), April Josephine (West Side Story, A.D. Players at the George Theater), Nathan Nonhoff (Julius Caesar, Regional), Kürt Norby (Allegiance, The Old Globe), Kayla Pecchioni (The Book of Mormon, US Touring Cast), Kevin Pollack (The Black/White Love Play: The Story of Chaz and Roger Ebert, Black Ensemble Theatre), Scott Redmond (Ride the Cyclone, Alliance Theatre), and Cartreze Tucker (The Color Purple National Tour). BAYARD: A New Musical will be directed by Ryan Norton and Lonnie Hughes, with musical direction by Ahmed A. Alabaca.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You