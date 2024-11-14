Denzel Washington & James L. Nederlander to be Honored at The Entertainment Community Fund Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Entertainment Community Fund will host its Annual Gala on Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York City. The evening will celebrate Tony Award winner and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Theater Owner and Producer James L. Nederlander as they receive the Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor. Additional honorees and special guests will be announced at a later date.



The Annual Gala, which honors entertainment professionals working in film, television, theater, music and dance, will be held at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway) with 6 pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7 pm ET dinner and tributes. The evening will include special performances and presentations as guests come together to support the Fund’s programs that foster stability and resiliency and provide a safety net over the lifespan of members of the performing arts and entertainment industry nationwide.



“It’s a privilege to honor Jimmy Nederlander and Denzel Washington,” said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund. “They are luminaries in our industry, both for the work they’ve created and for their commitment to uplifting emerging talent. With the Fund’s Medal of Honor we recognize their distinguished careers and their leadership.”



Washington’s four-decade career has spanned theater, film and television. From Academy Award-winning performances in Glory and Training Day to his Tony Award-winning role in Fences, he has been a leading force in acting, directing and producing. In spring 2025, he will return to Broadway in Othello opposite Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Kenny Leon and produced by Brian Anthony Moreland.



Nederlander, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Nederlander Organization, leads a family business that began in 1912 and now encompasses every aspect of the live entertainment industry from venue ownership and management, theatrical producing, concert presentation, concessions and patron services. In addition to being a business innovator, Nederlander is also a committed leader and philanthropist.



Tickets to the benefit begin at $1,750 with tables available beginning at $15,000. The Entertainment Community Fund Medal of Honor was inaugurated on May 9, 1910 when it was first presented to President William Howard Taft. The award was revived in 1958, and since 1992, when Shubert Organization President Bernard B. Jacobs was recognized, the award has been presented at an annual fundraising gala. Since then, dozens of leaders have been recognized with this high honor given to individuals and organizations that enrich the entertainment community.