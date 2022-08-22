Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Debra Monk and David Loud to Discuss FACING THE MUSIC; A BROADWAY MEMOIR at Barnes & Noble - Union Square

David will read from his emotionally revealing memoir that explores his storied Broadway career, his struggle with Parkinson's,and his love of music.

Aug. 22, 2022  
An interview and book-signing event with Broadway music director and actor David Loud, and Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Debra Monk will take place at Barnes & Noble - Union Square on August 24 at 7pm. David will read from his new book Facing the Music: A Broadway Memoir, an emotionally revealing memoir that explores his storied Broadway career, his struggle with Parkinson's,and his love of music. Debra and David worked together on the Broadway hit "Steel Pier."

David has a unique place in Broadway history. He will share his experiences in front of and behind the stage with some of Broadway's most illustrious stars, as well as his journey adapting and prevailing over the effects of Parkinson's.

ABOUT David Loud and "Facing the Music"

Facing the Music soared to #1 on Amazon's Musical Theater section in pre-order. In the memoir, he recounts his journey from childhood to his phenomenal string of successes as arranger and conductor on top Broadway shows such as The Visit, The Scottsboro Boys, Sondheim on Sondheim, Curtains, Ragtime, A Class Act, Steel Pier, and revivals of Porgy and Bess, She Loves Me, Company, and Sweeney Todd. He also reveals his struggle and triumphs in his battle against the ravages of Parkinson's. This memoir is also a remarkable love letter to music.

WHEN:

August 24, 2022 @ 7PM (Doors open at 6PM for ticketholders)

WHERE:

Barnes & Noble - Union Square 33 East 17th Street, New York, NY

