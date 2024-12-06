Daytime Emmy Award Winner Thom Christopher Has Passed Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deadline has reported that actor Thom Christopher has passed away at age 84. Christopher was best known for starring as Carlo Hessler on ABC’s soap opera One Life to Live. The role earned him a Daytime Emmy Award.

Christopher began working on television in the 1950s, starring in the soap opera The Edge of Night. On television, he also starred in Cannon, Kojak, The Eddie Capra Mysteries, T.J. Hooker, Hunter, Murder, She Wrote and Simon & Simon.

On stage, Christopher starred in the Broadway production of Noël Coward in Two Keys, and Caesar and Cleopatra, featuring Rex Harrison. Off-Broadway Christopher starred in productions of The Investigation of the Murder in El Salvador, The Triumph of Love, The Changeling, Night Blooming Jasmine, and Another Vermeer.