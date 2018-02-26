David Richards Launches New Theatrical Management Agency RCI Theatricals

David Richards is proud to announce the launch of RCI Theatricals, a theatrical general management company. Commencing operations Monday, February 26, RCI Theatricals will supply general management services to a variety of theatrical productions including Anastasia on Broadway and on tour, as well as the upcoming Broadway revivals of Children of a Lesser God and Torch Song, and many shows in development.

Richards will serve as the company's President and is joined by General Managers Kate Elliott and Beverly Edwards. Floyd Sklaver will serve as Finance Director, with Georgina Ratnatunga and Matt Tolbert as Management Associates.

Since its founding in 1997 with Tamar Climan, RCI (formerly Richards/Climan, Inc.) has maintained a powerful presence in the theatre industry, managing projects of all scopes - Broadway, off-Broadway, regional, and touring - and leveraging its experience and dynamic industry expertise to develop creative solutions to a range of business challenges.

"I am thrilled to be launching this exciting new phase of RCI, with such a talented staff under the leadership of general managers Beverly Edwards and Kate Elliott. Our new office will allow us to grow, to better serve our clients, and to support the wonderful artists with whom we work," says Richards. "Just like Rodgers and Hart, Simon and Garfunkel, and Laverne and Shirley, great duos don't last forever. I am immensely grateful to Tamar for her partnership over the past 20 years. She is an invaluable friend and colleague, and I wish her the best."

RCI has managed more than 50 Broadway shows, including Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Fiddler on the Roof, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical), It's Only a Play, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, The Glass Menagerie, You Can't Take It With You, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play), All the Way (Tony Award® for Best Play), August: Osage County (Tony Award® for Best Play), Bullets Over Broadway, Gore Vidal's The Best Man, Race, Blithe Spirit, and many more.

For more information, please visit www.rcitheatricals.com, email info@rcitheatricals.com or call (212) 398-2133.

BIOS

David R. Richards (President) co-founded Richards/Climan, Inc. in 1997 with Tamar Climan. He currently serves on the Board of Governors of The Broadway League as Secretary/Treasurer and is the Co-Chair of the Labor Committee. David has his undergraduate degree in Mathematics, Economics, and Music from Duke University and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business. Since the formation of RCI, David has managed over 50 Broadway productions.david@rcitheatricals.com



Kate Elliott (General Manager) is thrilled to join RCI Theatricals as a general manager, having previously worked for David Richards on Bullets Over Broadway. Most recently, she company managed Dear Evan Hansen. Other credits include: A View From the Bridge, The Crucible, Gigi, The Bridges of Madison County, and Nice Work if You Can Get It. Prior to her return home to New York in 2009, she worked at the Fifth Avenue Theatre in Seattle, the Huntington Theatre in Boston, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival. kate@rcitheatricals.com



Beverly Edwards (General Manager) recently joined RCI after spending the last five years working in the West End/London. She served as a general manager on Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages, Stephen Ward, The Girls, Breakfast at Tiffany's, and Lazarus. As a company manager, her Broadway credits include: Present Laughter, with Kevin Kline; Behanding in Spokane, with Christopher Walken; Hamlet, with Jude Law; Curtains, with David Hyde Pierce; Chicago; The Wedding Singer; and Mamma Mia. U.S. national tours include: Ann, The Life of Ann Richards, with Holland Taylor; God of Carnage (original Broadway cast); Frost/Nixon; and Mamma Mia. Beverly is a graduate of Point Park University. beverly@rcitheatricals.com



NEW ADDRESS AS OF MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2018:

630 Ninth Avenue, Suite 809

New York, NY 10036

