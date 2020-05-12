David Henry Hwang to Take Part in Adventure Theatre MTC Digital Presentations Celebrating API Heritage Month

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Adventure Theatre MTC will present a celebration of API Heritage with a full lineup of API Heritage Month storytimes, interviews, and digital presentations. These online events honor the creativity, tradition, and innovation of the Asian Pacific Islander population and focus upon the impact they continue to make daily through their art. All presentations are free and available streaming live on Facebook.

May 17, 2020

12pm: Storytime excerpt with Helena Ku Rhee from her book THE PAPER KINGDOM, interview to follow



1pm: Storytime excerpt with Diana Inosantos from her book THE CURIOUS MIND OF SEBASTIAN, interview to follow



2pm: Interview with Tony Award & OBIE Award recipient David Henry Hwang

May 24, 2020: Asian American Girl Power Day!

12pm: Storytime and activity featuring courageous girls in STEAM with children's book author Vicky Fang



1pm: Storytime and activity with filmmaker and comic book author Greg Pak from his book THE PRINCESS WHO SAVES HERSELF



2pm: Digital Presentation of the world premiere musical, Fantastagirl and Math Monster, a preview of the 2021-2022 season from Adventure Theatre MTC directed by API director Jennifer Knight

May 31, 2020

1pm: Storytime with children's book author Ginger Park



2pm: Digital Presentation of the play, The Dance and the Railroad, by Tony Award & OBIE Award recipient David Henry Hwang

This lineup brings out the rich cultural history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders as well as bringing to light the contemporary artists who are adding to our history as a society.

Says Artistic Director, Chil Kong, of the series, "The contribution of these authors and playwrights is immense for the next generation of artists, and it's my honor and privilege to spend time learning and sharing their wisdom."

To tune in throughout May or follow the production online, visit their Facebook Event Page.





