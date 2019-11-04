David Harbour, Patrick Wilson And More Join 19th Annual 24 HOUR PLAYS Gala

Today, The 24 Hour Plays announced a new crop of participants who will honor Academy Award-winning actor Kathy Bates at the 19th Annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala.

The event will be held at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in Times Square on Monday, November 18th.

The impressive cast will now include David Harbour, Katherine McNamara, and dynamic duo Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Domińczyk, along with Larry Owens, Julie James, Francesca Ramsey, Lela Loren, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, and Kelly AuCoin. Theresa Rebeck and Pippin Parker will direct two of the plays, Monique Moses, Gracie Gardner and Lily Houghton join the writing team, and Jonathan Coulton will be the evening's musical guest.

They join previously announced cast members Maura Tierney, Justin Long, Julie Klausner, Pascale Armand, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Robin de Jesus, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson and Joel Marsh Garland; writers Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Robert O'Hara; and directors Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds and Timothy Douglas.

"We have such an incredible array of talent this year," said Mark Armstrong, Artistic Director for The 24 Hour Plays. "A group with such remarkable range is a perfect tribute to Kathy Bates, who can make an audience laugh as quickly as she can make them think and feel - as these artists are sure to do for our audience on November 18."

This year's gala teams The 24 Hour Plays up with the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN). Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays 2019 Broadway Gala support LE&RN's work to fight lymphedema and lymphatic disease through education, research, and advocacy. Kathy Bates serves as LE&RN's National Spokesperson.

SANCTUARY HOTEL, the leading Manhattan lifestyle property steps away from the Laura Pels Theater, will join as a supporting sponsor and house playwrights during the overnight writing portion of the event. Additional supporting sponsorship from THE STAVROS NIARCHOS FOUNDATION and flower arrangements provided by REPEAT ROSES, who have diverted more than 91 tons of waste from landfills and delivered over 50,000 floral arrangements to people in need around the country.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays begins at 10:00pm the night before the performance. Writers, directors, actors and production staff - many of whom have never worked with or met each other before - gather for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals set to begin at 9:00am the following morning for an 8:00pm performance on November 18th.

Tickets for The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway are available now for purchase at TodayTix.com.

The 24 Hour Plays bring together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater around the world. In addition to The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, events take place in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence and Denmark. Through collaborations with The Lillys, Dublin Youth Theatre, Urban Arts Partnership, The Old Vic Theatre, Atlantic Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Bennington College, Hennepin Theatre Trust, The University of Minnesota-Duluth, Cornerstone Theater Company, PlayGround, Rakastajat-teatteri, El77 Centro Cultural Autogestivo, The Orchard Project, The Del Sole Foundation and others, The 24 Hour Plays have raised millions of dollars for charities.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals partner with the New School for Drama to bring together the best young actors, directors, playwrights and producers for an intensive professional experience that culminates in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Licensed affiliates have produced their own versions of The 24 Hour Plays in regional and professional theaters, colleges and universities, and just about everywhere you can find a curtain and a stage.





