Daveed Diggs and More Reveal Details About Upcoming SNOWPIERCER Series
During Saturday's Snowpiercer panel at New York Comic-Con, the show's showrunner Graeme Manson explained how the show will be different from the 2013 Bong Joon-ho film of the same name, according to TVGuide.
"The film begins in the tail and it's just linear," Manson said. "We have that same sort of desire to get to the engine, but we bounce around the classes, and we're telling a really interesting drama, a class story ... It's about class. It's about immigration. It's about detention. It's about climate change. It's a beautiful existential tapestry we get to work with here."
Also in attendance at the panel were Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg.
Diggs talked about what's in store for his character, Layton.
"His vision of revolution is way more complicated than he imagined it was," Diggs said, of Layton. "It has to do with the way this version of telling this story is set up, not being linear like [the film]. The train is a linear class structure, but the machinations of how power dynamics work are bouncing all over the place. When he comes out of the tail and actually gets to see the rest of the train ... he's piecing together information as he goes, and I think realizes that the machinations of power are much more complicated than getting to the front of the train."
Read more on TVGuide.
Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. The series will premiere in Spring 2020 on TBS.
Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Graeme Manson, who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O'Connor; Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.
