Daveed Diggs Rumored to Star in Marvel's MOON KNIGHT

According to rumors flying around the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony winner Daveed Diggs could be in talks to star in their upcoming film "Moon Knight."

Nick Kroll has also been discussed as a potential option to play superhero Marc Spector, according to Murphy's Multiverse.

Moon Knight is a billionaire entrepreneur who uses his wealth to create equipment to fight crime, not unlike Batman in the DC Comics universe. He was first introduced in 1975.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. TV credits inclide: Snowpiercer, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Black-ish, Central Park, Bob's Burgers.

Kroll made his Broadway debut opposite John Mulaney in "Oh Hello."

