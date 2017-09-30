Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET Preps for Run at Next Door at NYTW

Previously announced as part of New York Theatre Workshop's (NYTW) NEXT DOOR series, GHOST QUARTET, an early brain child of GREAT COMET mastermind Dave Malloy is set to kick of its run on October 5th. Former GREAT COMET cast members Brittain Ashford and Gelsey Bell are set to appear.

Ghost Quartet is a haunted song cycle about love, death and whisky. A camera breaks and four friends drink, in four interwoven narratives spanning seven centuries: a warped fairy tale about two sisters, a treehouse astronomer and a lazy evil bear; a retelling of Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher"; a purgatorial intermezzo about Scheherazade; and a contemporary fable about a subway murder. Murder ballads, doo-wop, jazz noise, and raucous campfire drinking songs collide in this surreal chamber musical from Dave Malloy, creator of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Featuring The Great Comet stars Brittain Ashford and Gelsey Bell, cellist Brent Arnold, designer Christopher Bowser and director Annie Tippe. Ghost Quartet will run from Thursday, October 5 - Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Tickets range from $30-$90. For booking and more information, visit NYTW.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

