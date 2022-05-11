Darren Criss and Julianne Hough Will Co-Host The Tony Awards: Act One Pre-Show on Paramount+

Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough have been named co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," one hour of exclusive content streaming live, only on Paramount+, which will commence Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple awards and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.

As previously announced, Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

"We are thrilled to have Darren and Julianne kick-off our 75th Anniversary with 'The Tony Awards: Act One,' celebrating the dynamic achievements of Broadway's best," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "We can't wait to see what these two triple-threat talents will bring to the stage on Tony night!"

Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough is an entertainer, producer and entrepreneur known for her success in film, television and music. Most recently, Hough made her much-acclaimed Broadway debut in "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive." The show will have a limited engagement run through Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Shubert Theatre. Hough's acting credits include "Safe Haven," "Paradise," "Rock of Ages" and "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings." In 2009, the two-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion received an Academy of Country Music Award. As an entrepreneur, Hough founded Canary House Productions, KINRGY and Fresh Vine Wine.

Actor/musician Darren Criss currently stars opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne in "American Buffalo," which recently received a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play. Additional Broadway credits include "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." As an actor, Criss received critical acclaim for his work on "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace," earning him a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors' Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award. He has also written music & lyrics for numerous projects spanning across theater, film, and TV including "Glee" and "Central Park."

The 75th Tonys celebration will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards are now available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.