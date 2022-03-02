Darlesia Cearcy and Wilson Jermaine Heredia Will Lead NEXT TO NORMAL at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse presents Next to Normal this April. The 2009 Tony Award®-winning pop/rock musical and winner of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama lifts the veil on family loss and the individual responses to crisis and endurance, while pushing the boundaries of contemporary musical theater.

The production will be led by Darlesia Cearcy and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.

Darlesia Cearcy was last seen on Broadway as Erzulie: Goddess of Love in Tony Award® winning Revival Once on this Island. Ms. Cearcy appeared as original cast member and U/S to Audra McDonald and performed as Lottie Gee in the amazing Broadway musical Shuffle Along. She has performed on Broadway as Nettie in The Color Purple; as Sarah in Ragtime, for which she received a Helen Hayes Nomination, and in The Goodbye Girl! This fall, she won the BTG award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for Nina Simone: Four Women at The Berkshire Theatre Group. She's sung on MTV's "Most Wanted," VH1, "Top of the Pops" in London, and was nominated for a Viva Award for her single release "EVERLASTING Pictures..." Her television credits include: Guest Stars on "High Fidelity," "Madame Scretary," "FBI," "House of Cards," "Elementary," "Law & Order SVU," and "Nurse Jackie," Upcoming "The Watercher" (Neflix).

Wilson Jermaine Heredia is excited and thankful to be on the Westport Country Playhouse stage and celebrates the experience of live theater again with Next To Normal. He is best known for winning the 1996 Tony Award®, for the role of Angel, Drama Desk and Obie, for best featured actor in the musical Rent. He also garnered an Olivier nomination when he reprised the role in London. He reprised the role again in the 2005 film. He returned to Broadway in La Cage Aux Folles opposite Harvey Fierstein. Other films include Flawless, with Robert De Niro and Philip Seymour Hoffman and Rainbow Bridge Motel. He's featured in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick Tick Boom for Netflix. TV: he has guest starred in "Banshee," "Blind Spot," "Without a Trace," and "Law & Order Special Victims Unit."

Performances run April 13-May 1, 2022.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/next-to-normal/.