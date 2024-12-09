News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Danya Taymor to Direct TROPHY BOYS US Premiere at MCC Theater

Trophy Boys will begin previews on Thursday June 5, with an opening night set for Tuesday June 24 and a limited run through Sunday July 13, 2025.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
MCC Theater has revealed the final production of their 2024-2025 season, the US Premiere of Trophy Boys, by Emmanuelle Mattana and directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders). Trophy Boys will begin previews on Thursday June 5, with an opening night set for Tuesday June 24 and a limited run through Sunday July 13, 2025 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.
 
“Feminism has failed women.” That is the prompt given to the debate team of an elite all-boys prep school one hour before the final match of their high school careers. As they develop compelling arguments to demolish their sister school, a "rumor" leaks about their team that threatens to blow up everything they have worked for. What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence. 
 
Following multiple sold-out runs in Australia, playwright Emmanuelle Mattana’s Trophy Boys makes its American premiere in a thrilling new production featuring Mattana as part of the cast. Directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), Trophy Boys is a provocative comedy about the singular pursuit of victory, and the cost of reaching it. 
 
Additional casting, the creative team, and ticket on-sale for Trophy Boys will be announced at a later date.  Trophy Boys is produced in association with Kevin Connor & Telegraph Productions Collective (Yes aka Amy Marie Haven, Leon Jones, Tori Lynn, Rachel Menendez, Siani Woods).
 

