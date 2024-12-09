Danya Taymor to Direct TROPHY BOYS US Premiere at MCC Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MCC Theater has revealed the final production of their 2024-2025 season, the US Premiere of Trophy Boys, by Emmanuelle Mattana and directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders). Trophy Boys will begin previews on Thursday June 5, with an opening night set for Tuesday June 24 and a limited run through Sunday July 13, 2025 at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.



“Feminism has failed women.” That is the prompt given to the debate team of an elite all-boys prep school one hour before the final match of their high school careers. As they develop compelling arguments to demolish their sister school, a "rumor" leaks about their team that threatens to blow up everything they have worked for. What begins as a riotously funny satire turns into a sharp exploration of power and privilege, from high school to the highest circles of political influence.



Following multiple sold-out runs in Australia, playwright Emmanuelle Mattana’s Trophy Boys makes its American premiere in a thrilling new production featuring Mattana as part of the cast. Directed by 2024 Tony Award-winner Danya Taymor (The Outsiders), Trophy Boys is a provocative comedy about the singular pursuit of victory, and the cost of reaching it.



Additional casting, the creative team, and ticket on-sale for Trophy Boys will be announced at a later date. Trophy Boys is produced in association with Kevin Connor & Telegraph Productions Collective (Yes aka Amy Marie Haven, Leon Jones, Tori Lynn, Rachel Menendez, Siani Woods).

