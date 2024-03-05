Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez to Discuss MERRILY at 92NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Daniel Radcliffe, two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez at 92NY as they discuss the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along with MTV’s Josh Horowitz. Merrily We Roll Along is playing at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in a strictly limited engagement through July 7, 2024.

Following the lives of three friends over the course of two decades as one of them pursues fame in Hollywood, Merrily We Roll Along is an exuberant and moving ode to friendship — and the current Broadway revival, its first since its initial brief run in 1981, is being hailed by critics as one of the best musicals of the season.

In a live taping of Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, hear Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez on how their real-life friendship found its way into their magnetic performances and onstage chemistry, bringing the musical to life for a new generation, stories from backstage, and more.

The event will take place in person and online on Thursday, March 28, 3 pm ET. Tickets from $25